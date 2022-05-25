MWRA bid number WRA-5149

Every year during the month of May, we honor Haitian Heritage Month and recognize the vast contributions of the Haitian diaspora across the Commonwealth and our nation. The Massachusetts 7th Congressional District is home to one of the largest Haitian diaspora communities across the country and the impact made by our Haitian neighbors is undeniable. From the historic election of Ruthzee Louijeune, the first Haitian-American to serve on the Boston City Council, to Marie St. Fleur, the first Haitian immigrant to hold public office in Massachusetts, our Haitian neighbors remind us daily of their rich culture, history, achievements, and contributions.

