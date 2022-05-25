Photos: Flying High at the Redwood Coast Kite Festival

After sitting on the sidelines for four days, the weather finally cooperated Monday and the Eureka boats were back on the water looking for kings. Salmon have been easy to come by this brief season and Monday proved no different. Quick limits were reported by the handful of boats. "The best bite was straight out front in 280 feet of water," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing, who had full limits by 9:30 a.m. "The water was clear and the fish were coming shallow, right around 60 feet. There's still some krill in the area as well as sardines. The fish are a decent size, with most around 24 inches and up with the occasional bigger one in the high teens."

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO