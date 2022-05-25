ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Photos: Flying High at the Redwood Coast Kite Festival

By Mark Larson, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an event that members of Humboldt Kiters didn’t start planning until three months ago, the Redwood Coast Kite Festival in Eureka on Saturday, May 21 turned out to be an artistic display of kiting and kite creation. It was also a whole lot of fun for those who attended on...

www.northcoastjournal.com

North Coast Journal

Eureka Boats Back on the Salmon after Break in the Wind

After sitting on the sidelines for four days, the weather finally cooperated Monday and the Eureka boats were back on the water looking for kings. Salmon have been easy to come by this brief season and Monday proved no different. Quick limits were reported by the handful of boats. "The best bite was straight out front in 280 feet of water," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing, who had full limits by 9:30 a.m. "The water was clear and the fish were coming shallow, right around 60 feet. There's still some krill in the area as well as sardines. The fish are a decent size, with most around 24 inches and up with the occasional bigger one in the high teens."
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

For the Glory! Kinetic Sculpture Race Back

Kinetic Universe is proud to announce the return of the actual, in-person, Kinetic Grand Championship for 2022. Come see human-powered art vehicles race over land, sand, and water. The race will be held over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 – May 30. Media is welcome to attend, and interviews can be arranged before and during the race.
ARCATA, CA
jacksonvillereview.com

Sagebrush to Sea: A Journey Across the Siskiyou Crest

In June 2019, partners Luke Ruediger and Suzie Savoie hiked nearly 200 miles through the wildlands of the Siskiyou Crest, starting on the Pacific Crest Trail at Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit on the western edge of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument above Ashland, Oregon, and ending 10 days later on the shores of the Pacific Ocean south of Crescent City, California. The journey traversed the beautiful Applegate River watershed, the headwaters of the Illinois River, the Smith River and many, many miles of the rugged Klamath River watershed. We hope to bring you along on this visual journey across this wild and largely unknown region, through old-growth forests, lush mountain meadows, colorful rock gardens, and across the long, rugged spine of the Siskiyou Crest.
ASHLAND, OR
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
activenorcal.com

Brand-New Elevated Boardwalk Now Fully Open in Jedediah Smith Redwoods

California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Redwood Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have completed construction on the 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk through the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Although the area had been open to the public for a few months now, continued construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Stan the Man

Stan the Man came to us in January 2022 as a transfer from Bones Rescue. He quickly became a volunteer favorite and enjoys long walks and play time with other friendly dogs. Our boy has patiently been waiting for his turn at a forever family. He has gone to foster, who had all positives to say about this boy. Stan the Man would love to find his forever home with you! Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
humboldtsports.com

BREAKING — Eureka Loggers not done yet after NCS announcement

By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers got some good news on Saturday, less than one day after losing their North Coast Section softball championship game to San Rafael. Despite the 1-0 loss in the Division-3 decider, the Loggers have received one of the section’s three at-large berths for the NorCal Regional tournament.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

World War II veteran gets honored as Humboldt Hero

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- As we enter this Memorial Day weekend a World War two Navy veteran is being honored as this month’s Humboldt Hero. Wayne Maples was honored during a noon hour ‘Humboldt Heroes’ Ceremony in Eureka today. After serving in World War II, Maples settled in Eureka and was the long-time owner of a […] The post World War II veteran gets honored as Humboldt Hero appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Going, going, almost gone?

Credo’s #14 Tony Del Toro stepped up to the plate and knocked a high-fly ball to the left center fence for a solid double and an RBI bringing in #12 Jack Sheehan, who did a celebratory slide into home plate. Credo won their semifinal game 16-4 and will face St. Bernard’s for the 2022 North Coast Section Baseball Championship on Saturday, May 28th at 1 p.m. at the Crusaders home field, 222 Dollison St, Eureka, CA, 95501.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

David Drake: Trickster, Military Policeman, Avid Horseman

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. David Hiram Drake was born on March 7, 1932 and crossed over to...
ORLEANS, CA
kymkemp.com

Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Patients' Hospital closes after 30 years in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — After 30 years, Patients' Hospital in Redding is closing. It came as a surprise, and somewhat of a shock, to the staff there—many of whom have been there for many years. The private hospital on Eureka Way will close its doors Friday, May 27, only...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Environmentalists Cautious But Not Antagonistic to Proposed Wind Lease Sale Off the Humboldt County Coast

After the Biden administration proposed a wind lease sale with two areas located off the Humboldt County Coastline yesterday, local environmentalists responded in the press release below:. In response to today’s release of proposed lease sales for the Humboldt Wind Energy Area, the Environmental Protection Information Center, Humboldt Baykeeper and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mikey’ Gaspar Anaya, Jr., 1983-2022

It is with overwhelming sadness and disbelief that we announce the passing of Michael “Mikey” Anaya, Jr. (38) on May 8, 2022 in Rio Dell. Mikey was born on June 16, 1983 to Michael and Tina Anaya (nee Barnett). He grew up in Carlotta, rebuilding classic cars and practicing martial arts with his dad. They even tested for — and received — their black belts together.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Mendocino County teens arrested for alleged hold-up in Cloverdale

Four Mendocino County teenagers were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies were informed around 9:30 p.m. May 20 that a business in Cloverdale, located just south of Mendocino County on Highway 101, had just been robbed by suspects believed to be Mendocino County residents who were heading back there.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fifty Miles from the Freeway: Let’s Talk About Suicide

Let’s talk about suicide. You might not think it belongs in a column about rural healthcare, but I can guaran-damn-tee you it does. Suicide is a public health issue, and it is a rural healthcare issue, and it’s time we started talking about it that way. It’s time we started talking about it, period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

