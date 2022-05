The last month has been a turbulent time for Twitter and the founder of the Boring Company, Elon Musk. On paper, Musk has lost billions and consequently fallen out of the vaunted $200 billion club. Twitter has been accused of being a bunch of bots in a trench coat and has seen its shares down overall. This week, Twitter and Musk himself were sued by an investor over the takeover process.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO