Where to find the Calus bobbleheads in Destiny 2

Hunting for all of Destiny 2's bobblehead locations? Keep your eyes peeled: While trawling the spooky depths of the Leviathan during the Season of the Haunted, you might happen upon a bobblehead that looks a lot like the ex-emperor of the Cabal. There are currently four to collect and you'll need them all for a triumph necessary for claiming that seasonal title.

As with previous season collectibles, more bobbleheads will be added with each weekly reset, so I’ll be sure to keep this guide updated when new ones arrive. Here are the four original Calus bobblehead locations in Destiny 2, and the extras that have been added as part of the new weekly Sever activities.

Destiny 2 bobblehead locations

There are six Destiny 2 bobbleheads so far. Use the nav bar to jump to the one you're looking for, and scroll through each image gallery to help you pinpoint their exact locations.

1. Castellum bobblehead

When you transmat into the Castellum immediately walk forward and turn left to find a locked door with a switch next to it. The bobblehead is inside, but you can only open it after completing tier III of the Nightmare Containment event. Once completed, a message will appear saying that "Two lockdown protocols in the Castellum have temporarily lifted" randomnly unlocking two doors in the area. If you're in luck, you'll be able to open the door and grab the bobblehead. If not, you'll have to try again.

2. Royal Pools bobblehead

Enter the Royal Pools and head to the farthest right-hand side. Inside the long room with the pillars you’ll find a hole that leads down into a ship. Follow the corridor and you’ll eventually arrive at the bobblehead.

3. Pleasure Gardens bobblehead

This one is by far the easiest. Head to the giant statue of Calus standing on the platform near the centre of the gardens and look behind it to find the bobblehead.

4. Sever (Shame) bobblehead

This bobblehead is found in the Sever - Grief mission. Once you’ve unlocked it, work your way through the Leviathan until you reach the point where you’re asked to flip four manual override switches. One of them requires you to pick up a wrench and use it to turn off a wall of electricity blocking your path to one of the switches.

When you enter the room with the switch, jump along the pipes on the right side and climb up to find the bobblehead at the top of the room.

5. Sever (Reconciliation) bobblehead

This one is pretty easy to find. Head into the Sever (Reconciliation) mission, plant the first beacon, destroy the arc batteries, and crawl through the vents until you come out into a corridor.

Now, head right to the third vent entrance along. Crawl up through it and to your left you'll find the Calus bobblehead.

6. Sever (Grief) bobblehead

Another easy one this week! After you plant the first amplifier in the new Sever Grief mission, a set of doors will open in front of you. Simply turn left, walk a little way, and look behind the crate to the right to find the Calus bobblehead.