JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall to EKU again, and ASUN tiebreaker means season is over

Jim Case and his Jacksonville State baseball team fell to Eastern Kentucky 7-4. Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State has an awfully good baseball team ... when it isn't playing Eastern Kentucky.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, that's exactly who they had to face in the ASUN baseball tournament this afternoon. Eastern Kentucky scored a 7-4 win.

Because of the ASUN's tiebreaker protocol that relies heavily on the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index, JSU's season is finished. The ASUN called off the Gamecocks' Thursday game against North Florida because the outcome won't change who advances to the tournament semifinals.

JSU wound up 0-7 this year against EKU and 20-5 against the rest of the ASUN Conference. The Gamecocks are 27-28 overall.

"The biggest thing to me was to get the game going under control," JSU coach Jim Case said afterward in a radio interview. "We did not do that. We weren't real good on the mound early, so we fell behind and were fighting to play catch-up the rest of the day.

"On the positive side, there was no quit. The dugout was great the whole time. We hit some balls hard right at people. One inning, we hit two balls about as hard as you can possibly hit a ball and came away with nothing. It just disappointing for the last several weeks, for sure, we played really good, and I came down here feeling like we had a chance to win it. We set it up to try to have our best chance of winning it, and it didn't work out. That's disappointing."

EKU is 2-0 in pool play, while JSU 1-1 and Jacksonville University and North Florida are 0-1 each. The best JSU can do, however, is a three-way tie for first place, and the ASUN's tiebreaker in that instance is tournament seeding, which is determined by RPI. JSU is seeded eighth out of eight teams, so no matter what, the Gamecocks are on the outside looking in.

The Gamecocks were ranked No. 172 in RPI before the tournament, which trailed everyone in the field. They played a tough schedule but struggled to beat good teams. They are 2-14 against teams ranked in the top 100 in RPI. The Gamecocks also were 0-2 against Troy, which was just outside at No. 102.

ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said Tuesday in a Twitter post that the league's baseball tournament format, which includes using RPI for seeding, tiebreakers and even the selection of the last two teams, provides the "best opportunity for multiple teams to reach" the NCAA tournament. The ASUN's Liberty (No. 40 in RPI) and Kennesaw State (No. 52) have a shot to make the NCAA field without winning the ASUN tournament.

Today, JSU started Reid Fagerstrom on the mound against EKU with a day less rest than usual. He last started Thursday against Bellarmine.

Fagerstrom struggled against the Colonels, allowing two runs in the second inning and two more in the third. That put JSU down 4-1. The Gamecocks rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth, but EKU got a run in the bottom half of the inning off reliever Jake Peppers. The Colonels added two more in the seventh off Trey Fortner make it 7-3 going into the ninth.

JSU mounted a bit of a comeback in its last turn at bat while facing first-team All-ASUN reliever Will Brian. With one out, Cole Frederick singled, and T.J. Reeves reached on an error. Alex Carignan singled home Frederick. That cut the advantage to 7-4 with two of JSU's best power hitters coming to the plate.

But, Brian responded by striking out Carson Crowe and getting Alex Strachan to ground out.

"We took some great hacks off of him," Case said, "and really had a chance. I'm standing at third base, and I told Reeves, 'Strachan is fixing to hit one out of here.' I believed it with every bit of my being that he was fixing to hit one out and we would find a way to come back and win the thing. Not to be, today."

What to know

—Frederick had another big day for JSU, as he went 2-for-4 with three runs, a double and a walk. A first-team All-ASUN second baseman, he has hit in 17 straight games.

—Carignan went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Brennan Norton was 2-for-4 and was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. The ball hit Norton in the head, and he was removed for a pinch-runner.

—Crowe was 1-for-4 with an RBI double. He also threw out a runner at home from right field.

—Isaac Alexander was 1-for-4. He is 5-for-9 for the tournament.

Who said

—Case on if Norton is OK after getting hit with the pitch: "He's not OK, but he's going to be OK. Any time you get hit in the head, we take it very seriously. As you can imagine, he wanted to stay in, but we wanted to take precautions and take him out. ... That was certainly a tough hit. It's about as solid as you can be hit."

—Case on how he felt going into Wednesday's game: "I felt like coming into today, we were going to win this game and we were going to win this tournament. I didn't know how we would win the final game of the tournament, but I figured if we made it to there, it would be impossible to stop us."

—Jacksonville State is headed home. Case said the Gamecocks had faced North Florida on Thursday, All-ASUN selection Isaiah Magwood was slated to pitch. The ASUN semifinals are set for Friday with the finals Saturday.