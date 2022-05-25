Have you been to the Gayhead Store at the Cliffs? It opened this past weekend, and it’s run by the Smalley family. They have done an amazing job of stocking their shelves. They have everything you could need in an “I just can’t drive down-Island” emergency, along with ready-made sandwiches and cold drinks for the beach, some handmade Martha’s Vineyard products, grocery basics, and some higher-end bacon and sausages. They are open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm, which means if you play your cards right, you will not have to drive down-Island for supplies at all. Thank you, Jay, and Missy, this is just what we needed.

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO