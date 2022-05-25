ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

Births

Diana Guimaraes and Celio Guimaraes Filho of Chilmark announce the birth of a son,...

West Tisbury issues mask advisory

West Tisbury issued a mask advisory during the town’s board of health meeting on Thursday, May 26. West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson told The Times the letter has been signed and is “verbatim” to the letter sent out by Tisbury on Tuesday, May 17. All of the Island towns have issued mask advisories with the exception of Aquinnah.
WEST TISBURY, MA
IGI Mobile Market heads to Howes House

The West Tisbury select board voted 2-1 to allow Island Grown Initiative (IGI) to run its Mobile Market at Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island council on aging. Board member Skipper Manter was the sole dissenting vote, citing how it would be inconsistent with the town’s current zoning bylaws.
A march to remember

A tradition returned to Tisbury School on Friday as students marched from the school to Owen Park in recognition of Memorial Day. Students in grades K-8 carried flowers to the Owen Park Dock and then tossed them into the harbor in memory of the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives for the country.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
It’s not a staffing problem, it’s a housing crisis

Island businesses are feeling the pressure of the upcoming influx of summer visitors. It is around this time of year when Vineyard residents begin to brace themselves for what is expected to be — and always is — a chaotic turnaround from a listless off-season to a frenzied peak season. For many year-rounders, summer on Martha’s Vineyard isn’t always beach days and window-shopping strolls, but a hustle.
Aquinnah: Shops opening for business

Have you been to the Gayhead Store at the Cliffs? It opened this past weekend, and it’s run by the Smalley family. They have done an amazing job of stocking their shelves. They have everything you could need in an “I just can’t drive down-Island” emergency, along with ready-made sandwiches and cold drinks for the beach, some handmade Martha’s Vineyard products, grocery basics, and some higher-end bacon and sausages. They are open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm, which means if you play your cards right, you will not have to drive down-Island for supplies at all. Thank you, Jay, and Missy, this is just what we needed.
AQUINNAH, MA
Island students gather for Youth Climate Summit

The wind rustled through foliage and students discussed environmental issues at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary during a cloudy Friday for the fourth Youth Climate Summit. The event was hosted by the Felix Neck Youth Climate Leadership Program and planned and organized by Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s (MVRHS) Protect Your Environment Club.
CHILMARK, MA
Montessori water investigation continues

Vineyard Montessori School’s Head of School Debbie Jernigan, came before Tisbury’s water superintendent, Chris Cassidy, and Tisbury’s water commissioners in an effort to advance an investigation into waterborne lead that’s been detected at the Vineyard Haven school. In discussion over the scheduling of exploratory excavation, the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Vineyard may be viable for electric ferries

The Steamship Authority board learned Thursday afternoon that electric ferries are potentially viable for the Vineyard route. A team from Elliot Bay Design, the Seattle company that designed the Woods Hole, laid out facts and figures from a feasibility study on propulsion methods that showed that unlike Nantucket/Hyannis route, the Vineyard Haven/Woods Hole route was suitable for an all-electric ferry. The Elliot Bay team used the Woods Hole as a model ferry for the study. The team tempered the possibility of electric ferry service with a handful of caveats, including the multimillion dollar cost of batteries and shoreside electrical infrastructure and the potential fire threat posed by batteries.
DCC considers taking new ARPA fund applications

The Dukes County Commission approved application documents for the much awaited distribution of American Rescue Plan Act 2021 (ARPA) funds at its special commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The thoroughly drafted documents were generated in order to determine how to manage and distribute more than $3 million of federal funds allotted to the county via ARPA — the purpose being to offer relief to eligible local and state organizations in order to assist communities that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DUKES COUNTY, MA

