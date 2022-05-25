TRF man charged with attempted murder

Related
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Michael Edward Miller, 31, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Gary Andrew Oleisky, 55, of Oaklee, for Falsely Reporting a Crime. Michael Garza, 40, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
GFPD respond to unattended death
Grand Forks police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment building on the 1100 block of 25th Avenue South. Officers responded the the call shortly before 6:30 this morning. According to the GFPD the victim was a white male…25 to 35 years of age. His identity...
Overnight shooting occurs in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD was called overnight to a shooting that took place near 2nd Avenue N. and Broadway N. According to the dispatch audio, the shooting involved multiple victims. Currently, it’s unclear if a suspect has been found or the conditions of the victims.
Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN
KARLSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Karlstad, Minnesota. The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were injured in the shooting. A 41-year-old was shot in the chest while a 27-year-old was shot in the hand. The older man...
Jury finds man guilty after downtown Fargo bar shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A jury found 43-year-old Brandon Grant guilty of all 6 counts against him Friday afternoon. Grant is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after police say he opened fire on February 21st at the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo.
Women dies in train v. vehicle crash near Warroad
WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train v. vehicle crash that happened near Warroad Saturday morning. The Roseau County sheriff says they got the call around 8 am this morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 134 and Highway 11. They...
Fargo stabbing victim in stable condition
FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday in the downtown area. Police were called at approximately 11:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Broadway. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and remains in stable condition. Police believe the victim and the...
TRF Man Caught with 25 Grams of Suspected Meth During DWI Stop
A Thief River Falls man faces several charges after police say they found him with 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Phillip David Trontvet, (30) faces one count of Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree for the meth, Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree for possessing alleged marijuana wax, and a charge of 4th Degree DWI.
Update: Man found dead at Grand Forks residence identified
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man found dead at a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street Tuesday morning. Authorities say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert was the man found, in what now is being announced as a homicide investigation.Officers also say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh was arrested and charged with tempering with evidence from the scene, but is not facing murder charges.
Fargo PD respond to downtown stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday night, the Fargo Police Dept. responded to a reported stabbing in downtown Fargo at the 500 Block on Broadway. A victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition according to FPD. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. and...
2 hurt in alcohol-related Clearwater Co. crash
Two men were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle rollover in Minnesota’s Clearwater County that authorities say appears to be alcohol-related. The Minnesota State Patrol says, at about 8:30 PM, a passenger car headed south on Lower Rice Lake Road, lost control, rolled several times and entered a ditch.
Crash between motorcycle and car leaves one with non-life threatening injuries on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on I-94 that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. NDHP reported that 20-year-old Saher Ismael of Moorhead was weaving in and out of traffic at a high-rate of speed on a motorcycle when he rear-ended a car.
Bemidji Police Dept. asking for help locating 12-year-old runaway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Dept. is asking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway. Lataya Faye Cloud was last seen on Middle School Dr. on May 26. Cloud is 5′4′', 125lbs and has shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a red...
North Dakota Highway Patrol: "Driving Aggressively" lead to I-94 crash
(Fargo, ND) -- Eastbound traffic came to a standstill on I-94 following a vehicle / motorcycle crash that officials say was caused by aggressive driving. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Moorhead Resident Saher Ismael, was weaving between multiple lanes of traffic at high speeds. A 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Hawley resident Abigail Embersole, attempted to change lanes as Ismael attempted to do the same at high speed. Witnesses say the motorcycle rear-ended with Embersole's vehicle, ejecting Ismael over the Impala and coming to rest on the highway.
Two Injured in Alcohol Related Roll-Over Crash
Two Bagley area men were injured, another may face charges for alcohol related violation, following a single-vehicle-accident Wednesday night in Clearwater-County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Lee Wind, (34) lost control of the southbound 2010 Chevy Cobalt he was driving on Lower Rice Lake Road, with the vehicle rolling several times, eventually coming to rest in the west ditch. Two passengers were taken to Sanford Bagley Medical Center, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Wind suffered no apparent injury.
UPDATE: Body found in Grand Forks home identified
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police have now identified a body that was found in a home. They say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks was found unresponsive on Tuesday, May 24th, in the 1200 block of N. 39th St. Authorities say his death appeared to be suspicious and he did not die from natural causes.
Moorhead man hurt in I-94 motorcycle-car collision in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The state patrol says a Moorhead man was speeding and driving his motorcycle aggressively on I-94 in Fargo when he ran into the back of a car. 20-year-old Saher Ismael suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover. He was conscious at the scene. Witnesses reported...
TRF MAN CITED FOR ASSAULT FOLLOWING PARKING LOT INCIDENT
An area man has been cited for assault following an incident at Walmart in Thief River Falls. Afton Michael Benoit (18) was cited for assault when a caller reported the incident to police just before 4pm Friday, saying the assault took place by his vehicle while he was in the parking lot with his kid.
valleynewslive.com
Over $10,000 worth of catalytic converters and copper stolen near New York Mills
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Approximately $6,500 worth of catalytic converters and about $4-5,000 worth of copper optic scrap cable were stolen out of a secured building. The Otter Tail county Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary from an individual stating that someone had broken into their building in Newton Township east of New York Mills. They stated it either happened late sometime Saturday, May 21st or early in the morning of Sunday, May 22nd.
