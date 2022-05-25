ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Eluder ordered to boot camp pending sentencing

By Kurt Hildebrand
Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old Carson City man, who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit from Topsy Lane north, was ordered to enter and complete a regimental boot camp program. Donald Earl Robertson could...

www.recordcourier.com

Record-Courier

iPhone pilferer receives suspended sentence

A man who walked out of the Topsy Walmart with a box full of iPhones received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence on Monday. Joseph Patrick Eckert, 27, was living on the grift on March 31, 2021, when he walked into the Walmart, filled a box with around 30 iPhone 12s that had just been delivered and walked out of the store.
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Sparks man sentenced to 13 years prison for fentanyl, cocaine trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks resident was sentenced on Tuesday to 13 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. Jesse Arevalo, 31, pleaded guilty in February 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks sentenced Arevalo to ten years of supervised release.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Man in mask harassment case faces federal charge

A federal grand jury has indicted a man, who was arrested a year ago for harassing a deputy and his wife related to a mask requirement at a Carson Valley elementary school. Justin Andrew Hall, 31, was arrested in New York on a federal charge, according to Douglas County prosecutor Erik Levin.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada State Police issue silver alert for missing Northern Nevada man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police is asking for the public's help locating an elderly man last seen in Northern Nevada. According to police, the man, who has dementia, is driving a 2016 White Toyota Rav-4 and was last seen leaving a Best Western in Fernley, Nevada, at around 8 a.m. on Friday.
FERNLEY, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: Reno student says anonymous gun tips used to bully him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada says in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him through an anonymous school threats hotline. Graduating Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick said Friday he thinks he’s being targeted because of his Jewish heritage, his work with Democratic party candidates and his school achievements. His father compared using the anonymous SafeVoice system to say his son has a gun to “swatting,” or hoax police calls. A federal judge on Wednesday referred to school violence and declined to order school administrators to stop the searches.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

31-year-old Sparks woman missing, police ask for help

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Sparks woman named Austyn Busch has not been seen since Monday and police are hoping the public can aid search efforts. Austyn, 31, has not had contact with her family in several days. She was last seen on May 23, and last heard from on May 24.
SPARKS, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings May 16 through 23

All information for the arrest log comes from the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Timothy Smith, Churchill SO; Canal Township Justice Court.
FALLON, NV
thefallonpost.org

Notice from Sheriff Hickox -- Body Found in Lahontan

On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police Department seeks missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman has not communicated with anyone since May 24 and the Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding her. Austyn Busch, 31, was last seen on May 23. Police described her as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with...
SPARKS, NV
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
mynews4.com

Student arrested at Doral Academy in Reno after school threat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A student was arrested at the Doral Academy in south Reno on Wednesday afternoon after a possible school threat was made. Principal Angela Orr sent an email to parents and families saying a proactive student informed administration of a possible threat towards Doral students. Administration notified the Washoe County Sheriff's Office immediately and deputies arrived with in minutes ensuring the school was safe.
RENO, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: life in prison for California killer in Reno motel shooting

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Reno woman whose 5-year-old son told police he pretended to be dead after the killer started firing nearly two dozen gunshots in their motel room. 49-year-old Lamar Adams of Richmond pleaded guilty earlier to one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment in the 2020 killing of 42-year-old Lynette Lozano. Both counts included deadly weapon enhancements. Police say Adams fired 23 shots in the small motel room where Lozano was staying with her two young children. Adams will have to serve nearly 33 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash at Sutro and Oddie

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car this evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Sutro St. and Oddie Blvd. Reno Police say a pedestrian who was likely intoxicated was walking outside a marked crosswalk and was hit.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Burglary, credit card fraud suspects sought

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding suspects in a vehicle burglary on Spooner Summit. The victim parked on Spooner Summit on an unspecified day and went for a hike when someone broke into her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The burglar or burglars took a wallet and credit cards, which were used several times in Reno and Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Richmond man gets life in prison for fatal shooting at Reno motel

RENO (CBS SF/AP) — A Nevada judge sentenced a Richmond man to life in prison for killing a Reno woman by firing nearly two dozen gunshots in her motel room and almost hitting her 5-year-old son, who told police he pretended to be dead after the killer started firing.Lamar Adams, 49, of Richmond, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment, both with the use of a deadly weapon, in the 2020 killing of 42-year-old Lynette Lozano.Both counts included deadly weapon enhancements extending the sentence.Washoe District Judge Barry Breslow said Adams will have to serve nearly 33 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.Police said Adams had been living with Lozano before he fired 23 shots in the small motel room near the Reno airport where she was staying with her two young children.Assistant District Attorney Zach Young said the egregious facts in the case included a 7-year-old suffering a small burn on his back when he was struck by an ejected cartridge case.The 5-year-old told detectives that he "laid there and pretended to be dead so he wouldn't do nothing to me," the DA's office said in a statement Wednesday.
RICHMOND, CA

