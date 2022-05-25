ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

BisMan’s Rob Meltzer & Rick Rider – “Theater Of The Sports Minded”

By Bromo
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just for the heck of it, try and do this one time... ...while you are watching a sporting event, like baseball or football...OR hockey, pretend like you are a play-by-play announcer ( on the radio, not television ). You will find out in about 10 seconds just how hard it is....

965thewalleye.com

Comments / 0

Related
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck’s B-Fish – My Tribute To A True North Dakotan

His real name is Bradley A. Fischer, we call him B-Fish. You may have seen this Townsquare Media employee out and about representing all of our radio stations at local events, you simply can't miss him. His smile spans all the way around North Dakota. He is engaging and real. You get him going on North Dakota sports ( especially North Dakota State Bison football ) and you'll be charmed by his loyalty. What I love most about B-Fish is that he remains himself, ego-free, and that's extremely hard to find in a local celebrity. He's also been my partner for the last two years co-hosting our annual Bike Night ( at Sickies Garage Burgers And Brews ). He steals my jokes ( which are lousy by the way ), talks to everyone he sees, and has a unique talent for making others feel comfortable.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

BisMan High School Grads – A Time You’ll Never Forget

Last Saturday I was privileged to attend a graduation party. A co-worker and I went over to my boss's house in Lincoln on Saturday to help celebrate a pretty monumental event coming up, his son's high school graduation. From the second we walked into his garage I felt a huge wave of pride from his parents, which radiated off of pictures, old uniforms, scrapbooks, and memorabilia of a young man's life. I never really thought much of the days when I was a senior until this party. I guess back then I didn't seem to care that I was not allowed to experience "that special day" of family members, and friends gathered to celebrate your achievement. This is pretty much one of the memories that came flooding back to me, you see I was not allowed to join my graduating class at the ceremony, because my grades were so bad. I'm going to guess that this hurt my parents worse than it did to me. Every mom and dad look forward to this day when their kids are "knocking at the door" to the real world when they are out on their own ( however it's also a time when a parent starts to dread, realizing how fast time goes by )
LINCOLN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hunter, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
96-5 The Fox

Get Ready for Bike Night 2022!

Are you ready for Bike Night 2022 at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews?. If you are looking for some mid-week summertime fun, you do not want to miss the 9th Annual Bike Night at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews in Bismarck! The All-New 96.5 The Walleye and US 103-3 are excited to party with you every Wednesday. Stop out to Sickie's Garage to see the best bikes, drink beer, and win prizes all summer long!
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

All New 96.5 The Walleye & Famous Dave’s – Wilbur Is Back

The Return of "Where's Wilbur?" It's back big time, and starting today you have ONE job to do, wait for our cue around 11:30 on weekday mornings to FIND Wilbur. Wilbur will be somewhere around Bismarck/Mandan - the first one that calls in at 663-9600 with the exact location WINS a $20.00 dollar certificate to Famous Dave's AND qualifies to win the grand prize - a backyard barbeque for 10 people - Imagine how much fun that will be.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Beloved Bismarck Teacher To Retire After 40 Years

I couldn't help but notice several posts made by Pam Carlen Ihmels, a teacher for Bismarck Public Schools. She's counting down the days to her retirement. In her daily posts, she includes pictures with her students and other sentimental messages. She talks about all of the kids she's met, all the principals she's worked with and all of the lessons, not that she's taught, but rather, that's she's learned along the way.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

They Have The Meats: Arby’s In Bismarck Is Now Serving What?

Arby's in Bismarck and Mandan are serving two new sandwiches that you may not expect from the fast-food chain. More on that in a moment. Arby's of course is known for its slogan, "We have the meats." Most notable are their roast beef sandwiches. They also have delicious gyros, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. The one item I've never seen before is any sort of burger on their menu. Until now, I spoke with an Arby's manager earlier today in Bismarck, and they have been serving not one but two different burgers since Monday. The two burgers are the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse. They'll set you back $5.99.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
St. Mary
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Bizarre – Standing On Your Porch As A Bullet Whizzed By

Yet it did. There you are just minding your own business on an early Sunday evening here in Bismarck, standing on the porch watching the weekend slowly disappear, unaware that for some crazy thing you are almost at the wrong place at the wrong time. That unfortunately is how tragedies happen all the time. It's pretty easy to assume to say that we all want to feel safe when we are in our own homes, however, we are all vulnerable to others who have no regard for anyone else.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Is This Bismarck’s Most Unique Intersection?

Well here is a first for me, I've lived in Bismarck now for almost 2 years and this morning I came across something that many natives may not have ever experienced. For the most part, that can be exciting, but most people aren't thrilled with the unexpected. "Hey, Siri, what...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Mandan Restaurant Opening Second Location In Bismarck

Old 10 Bar & Grill just celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility. While they have loved serving the people of Mandan over the years, they are now branching out to Bismarck. -- Don't worry Mandan's location will still operate as usual. Never Have I Ever. I'll admit, I've never...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

The 5 Awful Sounds In Bismarck/Mandan

NOW, If I would attempt to put together a gallery of some sorts, on the SIGHTS of Bismarck/Mandan, this would be fairly easy, right? We have so many awesome places to choose from, some of which we take for granted almost every day. Some of us see the Missouri River every day, and yet we hardly take a second to just marvel at its beauty. If you are out and about on foot, obviously much easier to notice things that we wouldn't if we were riding in a car. Walking along the river's edge and gazing across to the railway bridge with a train just making its way over, just feels so relaxing.
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#Television#Sporting Event
96-5 The Fox

The Cheapest Home For Sale In ND Is An Hour From BisMan

Living debt-free. It's a wonderful thought. A thought that most of us may never see if we have a home mortgage. Anywhere from 15 to 30 years of that dreaded mortgage payment each and every month. Add your toys like cars, trucks, boats, lake places, ATVs, and of course credit card debt. Yikes, no wonder it's so hard to get out of debt.
ELGIN, ND
96-5 The Fox

BisMan Workforce Using Terms Of Endearment On Customers?

You walk into a convenience store, do your business and come up to the counter. The checker scans your items and gives you your total. During the conversation with this employee, you hear things like "thank you, sweetie", "thanks dear", or "thank you, honey." I myself find this sort of...
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Couple BOTH Get Cancer Diagnosis, Daughter Asks For Help

It's something that you never want to happen to anyone in your family. Cancer has touched many of our lives, but for Amanda Love, it hit her family harder than most. Both Amanda's mom and dad have been diagnosed with different types of cancer just a year apart. In November of 2020, Joni Love was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent a total of 6 chemo treatments. Randy Love was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2022; he's recently had surgery to remove a tumor, and will have done a total of 4 rounds of chemo.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
96-5 The Fox

Asking For A “Friend” – Do Dating Apps Work Here In ND?

I am simply asking this question "for a friend of mine" of course. I have heard many times before, in conversation either at work or somewhere out and about here in Bismark/Mandan, about a very happy "about to be married" person who met their significant other on a dating app. I have never really had the desire to even check and see how these apps work, however, a friend of mine was and still is.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

Pedestrian Hit By Train In Bismarck, ND

According to KFYR TV, a pedestrian is dead following an incident involving a train. According to the article (BPD), Bismarck Police Department was called to the scene at 5:45 P.M. on Friday, May 20, 2022. This is really sad that someone lost their life. At the time of writing this article the name of the deceased individual has not been released. The article stated that the incident occurred on West Main Street in Bismarck, ND.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

When Is Tiny TOO Tiny In Bismarck/Mandan?

Just recently I wrote a story and shared some pictures of mansions in Mandan. As we all were foaming at the mouth looking at gigantic, gorgeous houses in Bismarck/Mandan, the real reality is simple. About 99% of us could never afford to live in one. So what in my opinion makes a house a mansion? The first thing I notice is just how spacious these homes are, how high their living room ceilings reach, and how many cars can fit comfortably in the garage. For those few people that live in an abode that has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, I really doubt they are utilizing ALL of the space they have in their luxurious home, however, let me show you some people that are doing just that.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy