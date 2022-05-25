ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Bee Blockbuster! A Lil Kim Biopic Is Officially Underway

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByBnR_0fqQbtAi00

Kimberly Denise Jones, the Brooklyn-born ’90s rap queen otherwise known as Lil Kim, has lived both a life and career that’s made to be told on the big screen. From her relationship with late mentor and lover The Notorious B.I.G. to a post-prison comeback that’s since ushered in a whole new interest in her overall brand, it’s safe to say that Queen Bee is still sitting pretty on her throne.

The Hard Core femcee herself took matters into her own hands to officially confirm that we will soon be seeing her life play out in a biopic that will assist the release of her upcoming memoir.


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Kim confirmed plans for her biopic during a recent celebration in New York City to commemorate what would’ve been Biggie’s 50th birthday if not for his still-unsolved 1997 murder. When asked by New York Post about the possibility of a film on her life being released, she replied by stating, “Absolutely,” also confirming it will coincide with her memoir that’s set to drop later this year. “Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known,” she said while describing what the book will explore. Kim was a bit more coy though when probed about a dream actress to bring her story to the big screen, slightly laughing off the question by simply stating, “I don’t know,” and later adding, “We’ll have to see.”

It’s been made very clear that Kim didn’t approve of her portrayal by Naturi Naughton in B.I.G.’s own 2009 biopic, Notorious , so fans can rule out her reprising the role in the same vain as Jamal Woolard playing Christoper Wallace both in the aforementioned Biggie biopic and the one made for 2Pac in 2017 titled All Eyez On Me . With that said, it might be pretty tough finding a Hollywood actress with both the confidence to play an explicit female rapper that ushered in a sexual revolution in hip-hop while also matching her busty 4’11 frame.

So far, we’ve only been able to come up with Christina Milian (5’2), Teyana Taylor (5’4) and ironically enough rap rival Nicki Minaj (5’2) as the best candidates to possibly play Lil Kim.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian)


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor)



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although a lead actress has yet to be confirmed for the Lil Kim biopic, we’re sure it’ll be entertaining to say the least once it hits the big screen. Let us know who you think should play the Queen Bee!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Star-Studded Night Out With Diddy, Mary J. Blige & More

Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year. Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas,...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Christina Milian
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Biggie
Person
Jamal Woolard
Person
Naturi Naughton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Queen Bee#Republicans#The Notorious B I G#Instagram Twitter#New York Post
Complex

Lil’ Kim Honors The Notorious B.I.G. on 50th Birthday at Star-Studded Gala

B-I-G. On Saturday (his actual birthday), Manhattan’s Empire State Building will be illuminated in red and white, with a crown spinning atop to signify the slain rapper’s still-status as the King of New York. Elsewhere, in his own borough of Brooklyn, the Barclay’s Center will display a montage of classic videos from the rapper’s iconic cannon of artistry.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Yayo Reveals The Real Reason Behind The Game & 50 Cent Beef

The beef between The Game and 50 Cent never seems to end. The Game recently told 50 that his "career died with them tank tops," and then said that the legendary rapper "can't rap." The mutual vendettas have gone on since the mid-aughts, and now Tony Yayo is shedding some light on where it really began.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Yo Gotti Looking To Hire Personal Chauffeur For $250K A Year

Yo Gotti has already expanded his Collective Music Group (CMG) empire this year with the additions of Mozzy, Lil Poppa and the label’s first R&B artist Lehla Samia, but now he’s looking to grow his team in a new way. On Wednesday (May 18), the Memphis rap mogul...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Notorious B.I.G.’s Son C.J. Wallace Reveals How He Honors His Dad’s Legacy 25 Years After His Death

It’s been 25 years since the tragic murder of famed rapper Notorious B.I.G., who was shot to death in an SUV after leaving a party in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 7, 1997. At the time of his death, the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, had just welcomed a son, C.J. Wallace, into the world with singer Faith Evans, 48. On Friday, May 20, Notorious B.I.G.’s son — along with Faith and a slew of other rappers who knew and loved the rap legend — got together to celebrate, what would have been, B.I.G.’s 50th birthday. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to his C.J., 25, about his father’s legacy and what he would get him for a birthday present if he were still alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator + More React To Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar ended the five-year wait for a new album on Friday (May 13) with the release of his eagerly-anticipated fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. An 18-song double-disc effort, the project boasts guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sampha, Blxst, Summer Walker, Tanna Leone and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others. Behind the boards, frequent collaborators such as Sounwave, Pharrell, The Alchemist, Boi-1da and DJ Dahi supply the eclectic sounds.
MUSIC
MarketRealist

Rick Ross Went From Managing Inmates to Dropping Million-Dollar Music

Rapper and record executive Rick Ross doesn’t carry the typical backstory most rappers identify with. Rather than working against the law, William Leonard Roberts II (his real name), worked with it for a short period of time before making his debut as a Miami rapper. From December 1995 to June 1997, Ross actually spent his time working as a correctional officer and earned $1,000 a month.
MIAMI, FL
Vibe

2Pac And Afeni Shakur ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Releases Teaser: Watch

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Mother’s Day this past Sunday (May 8), FX unveiled its first glimpse of the new docuseries titled Dear Mama, which examines the relationship between late rap icon Tupac Shakur and his late mother, Afeni Shakur. Inspired by his classic 1995 single honoring Afeni, Dear Mama will include five parts and premiere this fall on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Afeni can be heard narrating the teaser, in which she speaks on her style of parenting while raising Pac. “It was my responsibility to teach...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Diddy Brings Out Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, And Teyana Taylor At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Though it was no surprise that Diddy would have a few tricks up his sleeve being the host of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the show’s opening performance was one to remember. The all-red, attention-grabbing set kicked off with Bryson Tiller appearing on stage alongside Puffy to perform their new, unreleased collaboration, “Gotta Move On.” This marks the Trapsoul crooner’s first major, onscreen performance in quite some time. “Gotta Move On” is the first single from Diddy’s new untitled album under his new R&B label, LOVE RECORDS. Anticipation for the rapper and producer’s first project...
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy