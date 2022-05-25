ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Rep. Bonamici visits Habitat for Humanity in Forest Grove

By Dillon Mullan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Bonamici received over 70 applications for the program and has requested over $35 million for 15 projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OH9u_0fqQIL8N00

The newest townhomes in Forest Grove are likely going up with help from Capitol Hill.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was in the neighborhood Monday, May 23, to visit Habitat for Humanity West Tuality and its plot of land on 23rd Avenue, where the nonprofit is constructing eight new homes ranging from two to four bedrooms.

Bonamici has requested that $750,000 be included in a federal funding package to support western Washington County's local Habitat for Humanity branch, helping with construction costs.

"We have such serious housing needs in our community, and solving those is going to take local, state and federal and public and private help," Bonamici said. "There is so much need here. This project with Habitat, I saw it as something that is not only going to help low-income families with housing but also bring equity to the community."

The community projects program allows representatives to request, or earmark, funding for up to 15 projects. Bonamici said her office received over 70 applications for the program and has requested more than $35 million for fiscal year 2023 across 15 projects.

As part of her request, Bonamici is also asking for $4 million for the City of Beaverton to help pay for transit improvements of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue in downtown Beaverton, as well as $814,000 for Columbia County to support entrepreneurs with a small-business incubator and $5 million for the Oregon Association for Relief Nurseries to to upgrade facilities and equipment at 16 infant and early childhood mental health centers in 22 counties.

She is also asking for $892,000 for nonprofit United We Heal to provide 60 people with pre-apprenticeship education and training to enter the behavioral health workforce and another 60 people pursuing alcohol and drug counselor certification.

Bonamici said Monday that all of her community funding requests were granted for the fiscal year 2022, and she is "hopeful" the same will be true this time around. She added that in her decade in Washington, D.C., this program has been her first opportunity to directly allocate funding for community projects.

"We hear again and again from cities and local leaders that if the money goes to the state first, it just takes longer to get down the communities where it is really needed," Bonamici said. "Making sure the money goes to the local jurisdictions makes it more efficient and makes it so relief dollars will be able to be used more rapidly."

Habitat for Humanity West Tuality executive director Virginia Ohler said the nonprofit purchased the lot in Forest Grove last spring, and the organization's construction costs have risen 15% in the past 18 months.

Elsewhere in Washington County, Habitat for Humanity West Tuality purchased three parcels of land from the county through the tax foreclosure process where it plans to drop "pre-constructed" homes.

"The pre-constructed homes are an innovation for us," Ohler said. "We can purchase a mobile home for about the same as we could build a home from scratch with volunteers, but this is much quicker than building a house."

The City of Forest Grove, as well as Cornelius and North Plains, all gave Habitat for Humanity West Tuality grants through the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to construction, the nonprofit provides home repairs for seniors and operates a store for furniture and home goods on Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plains, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham Council gets firsthand experience from firefighters

City reps don gear, go through live fire drill as stretched-thin, understaffed Gresham Fire needs support. In Gresham it was all about walking a mile in another's shoes — well maybe more like a whole heavy-duty, flame-retardant ensemble. Friday morning, May 27, Gresham City Councilors set aside their gavels...
hh-today.com

A new addition on the Dave Clark Path

There have been improvised homeless camps along the Willamette River in Albany for years, but not up on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path — until now. The pile of stuff in the photo above has been set up on the side of the Clark Path underneath the Lyon Street Bridge for at least a week.
ALBANY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Bonamici
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro hotel owes $300,000 in unpaid lodging taxes

A complaint filed in Washington County Circuit Court seeks to force the Staybridge Suites Hillsboro to pay up. A Hillsboro hotel owes Washington County and the city about $300,000, according to a legal complaint filed in court last month. Staybridge Suites Hillsboro on Northeast Casper Court is the defendant in...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s largest mausoleum opens to the public only over Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Foreclosure#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from […] The post Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn, Oregon City weigh bike-ped bridge proposal

City officials discuss contextual significance of adopting the long-term project into formal plans. Oregon City and West Linn's elected officials are weighing the pros and cons of adding an Oregon Department of Transportation-proposed bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River to their Transportation System Plans, thereby codifying their intent to fund the project in the future.
WEST LINN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Hillsboro News-Times

New construction heading to SW 209th Avenue near South Hillsboro

The street will be widened between Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road to add a center turn lane and other improvements.Construction along Southwest 209th Avenue begins on June 1, according to an announcement by Washington County. The project will widen the street between Southwest Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road by adding a continuous center turn lane to go along with two travel lanes in each direction. The road will taper back to two lanes at Alexander Street. The project will also add bike lanes both ways and includes upgrades to lights and signals along intersections, as well as improvements...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Plans in place to force Oregonians to pay for the privilege of waiting in traffic

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy