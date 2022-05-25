Rep. Bonamici visits Habitat for Humanity in Forest Grove

Bonamici received over 70 applications for the program and has requested over $35 million for 15 projects.

The newest townhomes in Forest Grove are likely going up with help from Capitol Hill.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was in the neighborhood Monday, May 23, to visit Habitat for Humanity West Tuality and its plot of land on 23rd Avenue, where the nonprofit is constructing eight new homes ranging from two to four bedrooms.

Bonamici has requested that $750,000 be included in a federal funding package to support western Washington County's local Habitat for Humanity branch, helping with construction costs.

"We have such serious housing needs in our community, and solving those is going to take local, state and federal and public and private help," Bonamici said. "There is so much need here. This project with Habitat, I saw it as something that is not only going to help low-income families with housing but also bring equity to the community."

The community projects program allows representatives to request, or earmark, funding for up to 15 projects. Bonamici said her office received over 70 applications for the program and has requested more than $35 million for fiscal year 2023 across 15 projects.

As part of her request, Bonamici is also asking for $4 million for the City of Beaverton to help pay for transit improvements of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue in downtown Beaverton, as well as $814,000 for Columbia County to support entrepreneurs with a small-business incubator and $5 million for the Oregon Association for Relief Nurseries to to upgrade facilities and equipment at 16 infant and early childhood mental health centers in 22 counties.

She is also asking for $892,000 for nonprofit United We Heal to provide 60 people with pre-apprenticeship education and training to enter the behavioral health workforce and another 60 people pursuing alcohol and drug counselor certification.

Bonamici said Monday that all of her community funding requests were granted for the fiscal year 2022, and she is "hopeful" the same will be true this time around. She added that in her decade in Washington, D.C., this program has been her first opportunity to directly allocate funding for community projects.

"We hear again and again from cities and local leaders that if the money goes to the state first, it just takes longer to get down the communities where it is really needed," Bonamici said. "Making sure the money goes to the local jurisdictions makes it more efficient and makes it so relief dollars will be able to be used more rapidly."

Habitat for Humanity West Tuality executive director Virginia Ohler said the nonprofit purchased the lot in Forest Grove last spring, and the organization's construction costs have risen 15% in the past 18 months.

Elsewhere in Washington County, Habitat for Humanity West Tuality purchased three parcels of land from the county through the tax foreclosure process where it plans to drop "pre-constructed" homes.

"The pre-constructed homes are an innovation for us," Ohler said. "We can purchase a mobile home for about the same as we could build a home from scratch with volunteers, but this is much quicker than building a house."

The City of Forest Grove, as well as Cornelius and North Plains, all gave Habitat for Humanity West Tuality grants through the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to construction, the nonprofit provides home repairs for seniors and operates a store for furniture and home goods on Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove.

