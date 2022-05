SAN DIEGO — Parents across the country are trying to figure out the best way to talk to their kids about Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. "Parents have to be really careful what they say to their kids and how they say it," said psychiatrist Dr. Michael Lardon. "We, as parents, have a tremendous emotional response to [the shooting], but we don’t want to project that response onto our kids. That will only heighten their angst and anxiety."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO