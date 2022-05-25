ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

By Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeUMc_0fqPkPCw00 Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.

Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election in the county.

Later that evening, Hall responded to Fagan's formal request for detailed plan outlining the tallying timeline, promising election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2.

Hall's memo, which said the county had received a total of 116,012 ballots noted that 57,550 of ballots received have been counted and uploaded, with 7,543 duplicated and 38,381 yet to be duplicated as of 7 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Hall did not immediately respond to a Pamplin Media Group email asking the clerk why the total number of ballots reportedly counted, duplicated, and yet to be duplicated adds up to 103,474, significantly less than the indicated total number received of 116,012. A spokesperson for Fagan's office said they have also inquired about the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the county said that the election office has been unable to answer questions from reporters due to an "emerging situation" at the office.

"A group of activists have gathered. So far about 25 people and two dogs," wrote county spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie-Webb on May 25. "At this time, we are not expecting this to interfere with the ballot processing. Currently, there are no security concerns. We will let know if this changes."

During Tuesday's meeting, Oregon's chief elections officer confirmed she is unable to "take over" the delayed county election after Hall was made aware weeks in advance of a ballot misprint possibly impacting up to two-thirds of ballots — yet did not accept help offered by Fagan and county officials.

Fagan said that overtaking the election "would be in violation of state law, and it would also conflict with my constitutional responsibility to oversee and audit the election results in Clackamas."

"It would cause uncertainty by risking a summer of lawsuits over whether the results of an election conducted by someone other than the county clerk was a lawfully conducted election," she added.

Fagan said she first learned of the printing issue on May 3 and reached out to Hall within 24 hours to help set up the process of securely duplicating and correcting impacted ballots, an offer she says Hall refused.

"We inquired about availability of resources at that time to complete that work, and the Clackamas County clerk reported at that time that they had sufficient resources in the county to complete the work by the deadline," Fagan said.

Hall reiterated this claim to have enough help at the Board of County Commissioners' May 12 meeting, and Fagan said that her office received no further updates from the clerk until after a deputy with the state's Elections Division alerted Fagan of staffing level concerns on May 16, the day prior to election day.

"We then offered to provide additional resources at that time, including sending our own staff, facilitating support from other counties and providing experienced managers who know how to quickly stand up a large operation. That help was not accepted," Fagan said.

Fagan has herself observed the Clackamas tallying process in-person and said her office has been on-site at the elections office every day since May 16. Fagan asked "three different times" how many ballots had been counted to that point," to which she claimed "they simply would not and could not give us an answer."

"It was very surprising and disappointing that the county had not adequately staffed up to tally the number of ballots it was receiving, despite our best efforts to help," Fagan said. "The amount of ballots that they had actually processed on election night came as a disappointment, not only to me, but I know to many people who had been told that they had resources that they needed to get this done."

Fagan said that in the following days, she did not hear back from Hall on any of her offerings including "the assistance of elections experts from the Oregon Elections Division, … information in an email on how to estimate your operations capacity and create a timeline," and additional staffing resources.

On Wedneday, May 18, Luke Belant, deputy director of the state's Elections Division, sent Hall an informal instruction outlining a request for the county's tallying plans. Hall requested an additional day, citing the need for additional information from the first day of fully-staffed ballot duplication efforts that Fagan said did not take place until Monday.

Hall responded Thursday morning that she was working on a response, a task she said was "adding additional hours of work" for her and her staff, continuing that they "should be doing tasks to do with the election at hand."

About 25 minutes later, Fagan wrote to Hall: "With respect, all of the information we are asking for to work with you is directly related to the election at hand. To complete this work securely, transparently, accurately, and timely requires a plan. We are asking to see your plan and/or help create the plan."

Just over an hour later, Hall simply replied: "Noted."

On Friday, Fagan said her office sent a "formal legal instruction to the clerk to provide us with a plan and a timeline for completing their work."

Continuing to monitor the elections process on-site via senior elections personnel through the weekend, Fagan said a "productive meeting" was then held the following Monday, May 23, between herself, Hall, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith and county election officials reviewing the written plan as well as election security procedures, which she said are classified. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiUGG_0fqPkPCw00

To gain as much expert counsel as possible throughout the process, Fagan said she has been in contact with a number of former secretaries of state.

She said ex-officials "expressed empathy for the situation, how frustrating it is, but none of them had dealt with anything quite like this on this scale before."

Clackamas is the only county in the Metro area with an independently elected clerk who is not directly accountable to the Board of Commissioners as an employee. Fagan said, "I think that's something that the Legislature is going to have to grapple with, whether this is a model that works for such a large county."

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being countedMetro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with 54% of the vote on Sunday, May 29. Her closest challenger, Alisa Pyszka, has 32%. Even though only around 77% of the ballots have been counted in Clackamas County, Peterson is leading Pyszka by enough there that she will not fall below 50% by the time the results will be certified...
League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Promise: Clackamas County ballots counted by June 2

Clerk Sherry Hall sends a schedule for counting defective ballots to the Oregon secretary of state.Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall promises election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2 — 11 days before Oregon law requires the results to be certified. Hall made the commitment in a Tuesday, May 24, memo to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who had requested the schedule last week. The memo also said the county had received 116,012 ballots by Tuesday, the last day it is legally required to count them if they are postmarked by May 17, primary...
Opinion: Clackamas County elections are foundation of democracy

Charles Gallia: Clerk Sherry Hall is up for reelection, and her opponent, Catherine McMullen, has taken the time to educate herself and become certified on elections.A friend pointed out that our national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," ends with a question mark. The question is whether or not the idea of democracy, our democracy, still exists. The idea is predicated on the consent of the governed, our will to be governed. This idea of ours, this democratic experiment, relies on people agreeing to and respecting government institutions. Elections are a cornerstone. That foundation has been shaken several times lately. The...
Clackamas County updates ballot count website

UPDATE: County election office now reports that 50% of ballots have been counted.Clackamas County launched and updated a new website about its problem-plagued 2022 primary election returns on Monday, May 23. The site tracks the count that has been slowed by a barcode printing error on county ballots. It also includes a "frequently asked questions" page about the problem and a flowchart of how ballots are counted. The count has been slowed because ballots with defective barcodes must be duplicated by a hand by a two-person team including a Democrat and Republican before being run through counting machines....
Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility. I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs.
Only 37% of Clackamas County ballots counted so far

UPDATE: State election law requires that 2022 primary election results must be certified by June 13.Numbers provided by Clackamas County election officials showed 63% of returned ballots still have not been counted as of the morning of Sunday, May 22. The percent of uncounted ballots may be even higher, however, As of Sunday, county elections officials have not updated the number of ballots they have received since Wednesday, May 18, the day after the primary election. A new Oregon law requires ballots postmarked one election day to be counted that arrive by May 24, one week later. A D...
Opinion: Did Sherry Hall attempt to undermine election process?

Wayne Potter: Clerk's ineptness or deliberate sabotage means she has every reason to resign.Clackamas County's elections clerk has failed in her leadership during the May 17 primary election. The current primary election ballot counting fiasco completely falls on the back of Elections Clerk Sherry Hall. I don't know whether it was caused by her attempt to purposely undermine the existing election system or just pure leadership ineptness. It doesn't really matter if it is either of these reasons, because she currently has every reason to resign. Hall has clearly demonstrated that she is not capable of being competent enough to organize the next election. She should just resign and move on. I would also support an investigation by the Legislature or by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. I say this because we need to determine if Hall's efforts were designed to undermine our county elections system. Wayne Potter is a resident of Oak Grove, a neighborhood in unincorporated Clackamas County. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
Grand Ronde moves to intervene in Willamette Falls land condemnation

Tribal group argues against PGE's eminent domain claim for contested land at the fallsThe Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde would like to be considered a defendant in a federal court action filed by Portland General Electric to condemn the contested land around Willamette Falls. The Grand Ronde filed a motion to intervene in the case May 19, where they asserted their cultural and historic interests in the area — which includes the spot where they built a ceremonial fishing platform in 2018. PGE owns land on the West Linn side of the falls and operates the Sullivan Hydroelectric Plant...
Rep. Janelle Bynum urges probe of Clackamas County ballot blunder

Democratic chair of Oregon House Judiciary Committee condemns Election Clerk Sherry Hall's lack of urgency in response to misprintOregon Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, is requesting a formal investigation into a blurred-barcode debacle possibly impacting up to two-thirds of Clackamas County ballots filed in the May 17 primary election, resulting in delayed vote counts, public uncertainty and the emergency reassignment of 200 employees to work at the elections office. Bynum, who chairs the Oregon House Judiciary Committee, released a statement calling out County Clerk Sherry Hall for her "inaction" once alerted of the misprint two weeks prior to the election,...
Incumbent Clackamas County board members heading for runoffs?

UPDATE: Sonya Fischer, Paul Savas both in top two, but final results could flip current leaders in May 17 primary election countClackamas County commissioners seeking reelection might have to wait until November to determine whether they'll earn enough votes to serve another four years. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas will likely be in the top two of the May 17 count, but it's too early to say whether any candidate will earn the 50% necessary to avoid a November runoff. Winners in either race will not be known until June following Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement earlier...
Clackamas student leads changes to combat school waste

Cafeteria inaugurates composting program after previously throwing away large amounts of food.Embodying a student's potential power to make positive changes, Clackamas High School sophomore Mia Aberle has worked over the past couple of months to implement a composting system into the lunchroom and kitchen. Aberle took inspiration from seeing Oregon Trail Elementary School's composting system when she was a student there. After researching the amount of food that was being thrown away at her high school, she decided that implementing a system into her own school would be a project worth taking on. "I think being younger, you get more...
McLeod-Skinner complains about Clackamas County vote count

The official complaint alleges a Schrader campaign observer was allowed earlier access to watch the process.More problems surrounding the ballot fiasco in Clackamas County surfaced Thursday, May 19, after Jamie McLeod-Skinner's campaign filed a formal complaint saying that they weren't given equal access to observe the tallying process. McLeod-Skinner leads incumbent Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader in the Democratic 5th Congressional District primary election. But the final results are being held up by the slow hand count being conducted in the county because of blurry barcodes on many ballots. Only a small fraction of the county's ballot results have been posted...
Opinion: Developer seeks to steal Oregon City neighbors' access

Sharon Neish: The version of the Park Place concept being proposed has no acquired southern exit, no permanent northern exit.Icon Construction's proposed Oregon City Crossing housing project is confusing at best, and at worse, fails to answer critical 10,000-foot-level questions. Attempting to understand their version of the Park Place Concept Plan, I have been attending Icon Construction and AKS Engineering's planning meetings, where they have repeatedly avoided serious issues with the proposed project. So, I called the Clackamas County Planning Department for advice on how to fight this project. My husband and I live on Edenwild Lane and love...
Fagan: Clackamas County Elections delays 'unacceptable'

Secretary of State blasts slow results, lack of communication from county officials as key races remain in limbo.State officials are unhappy with how Clackamas County Elections handled Tuesday night's primary election, calling slow results and delays "unacceptable." In an emergency meeting on May 18, Clackamas County Administrator Gary Schmidt announced adding another 200 employees from different departments to work shifts at the elections office, on top of the 37 employees previously reallocated. Clackamas County was hours behind the rest of Oregon's 36 counties in reporting results to the state from the Tuesday, May 17, election. Those delays left the final...
West Linn master recycler on what can go into a curbside bin

Milwaukie Community Center presentation will cover what to do with your old computers The questions are many: Recycle it? Throw it away? Donate to a worthy organization? Luckily, master recycler Terence Shumaker has some answers, which he will share from 5:30-7 p.m. on June 8 at the Milwaukie Community Center. His presentation, Recycling: Learn the Do's and Don'ts, will include recycling tips and tricks and community resources. Shumaker, who is co-chair of the West Linn Sustainability Advisory Board, has been a master recycler since 2016 "Our board works to advise the city in all things sustainable and resilient. Recycling...
Amid major delays, Clackamas County leaders slam election clerk

County administrator says he's reassigning up to 200 people from other departments to help with the vote count.Smudged barcodes on voter ballots have thrown the Clackamas County primary elections — and results of a number of big races in the county and beyond — into turmoil that will likely take weeks to solve. On Wednesday, county leaders blamed the independently elected county clerk, Sherry Hall, for not accepting offers of help sooner. "The fact that they were behind in issuing results is no surprise," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "They have known about the blurred bar codes for weeks....
