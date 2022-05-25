ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

By Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago
Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.

Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election in the county.

Later that evening, Hall responded to Fagan's formal request for detailed plan outlining the tallying timeline, promising election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2.

Hall's memo, which said the county had received a total of 116,012 ballots noted that 57,550 of ballots received have been counted and uploaded, with 7,543 duplicated and 38,381 yet to be duplicated as of 7 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Hall did not immediately respond to a Pamplin Media Group email asking the clerk why the total number of ballots reportedly counted, duplicated, and yet to be duplicated adds up to 103,474, significantly less than the indicated total number received of 116,012. A spokesperson for Fagan's office said they have also inquired about the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the county said that the election office has been unable to answer questions from reporters due to an "emerging situation" at the office.

"A group of activists have gathered. So far about 25 people and two dogs," wrote county spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie-Webb on May 25. "At this time, we are not expecting this to interfere with the ballot processing. Currently, there are no security concerns. We will let know if this changes."

During Tuesday's meeting, Oregon's chief elections officer confirmed she is unable to "take over" the delayed county election after Hall was made aware weeks in advance of a ballot misprint possibly impacting up to two-thirds of ballots — yet did not accept help offered by Fagan and county officials.

Fagan said that overtaking the election "would be in violation of state law, and it would also conflict with my constitutional responsibility to oversee and audit the election results in Clackamas."

"It would cause uncertainty by risking a summer of lawsuits over whether the results of an election conducted by someone other than the county clerk was a lawfully conducted election," she added.

Fagan said she first learned of the printing issue on May 3 and reached out to Hall within 24 hours to help set up the process of securely duplicating and correcting impacted ballots, an offer she says Hall refused.

"We inquired about availability of resources at that time to complete that work, and the Clackamas County clerk reported at that time that they had sufficient resources in the county to complete the work by the deadline," Fagan said.

Hall reiterated this claim to have enough help at the Board of County Commissioners' May 12 meeting, and Fagan said that her office received no further updates from the clerk until after a deputy with the state's Elections Division alerted Fagan of staffing level concerns on May 16, the day prior to election day.

"We then offered to provide additional resources at that time, including sending our own staff, facilitating support from other counties and providing experienced managers who know how to quickly stand up a large operation. That help was not accepted," Fagan said.

Fagan has herself observed the Clackamas tallying process in-person and said her office has been on-site at the elections office every day since May 16. Fagan asked "three different times" how many ballots had been counted to that point," to which she claimed "they simply would not and could not give us an answer."

"It was very surprising and disappointing that the county had not adequately staffed up to tally the number of ballots it was receiving, despite our best efforts to help," Fagan said. "The amount of ballots that they had actually processed on election night came as a disappointment, not only to me, but I know to many people who had been told that they had resources that they needed to get this done."

Fagan said that in the following days, she did not hear back from Hall on any of her offerings including "the assistance of elections experts from the Oregon Elections Division, … information in an email on how to estimate your operations capacity and create a timeline," and additional staffing resources.

On Wedneday, May 18, Luke Belant, deputy director of the state's Elections Division, sent Hall an informal instruction outlining a request for the county's tallying plans. Hall requested an additional day, citing the need for additional information from the first day of fully-staffed ballot duplication efforts that Fagan said did not take place until Monday.

Hall responded Thursday morning that she was working on a response, a task she said was "adding additional hours of work" for her and her staff, continuing that they "should be doing tasks to do with the election at hand."

About 25 minutes later, Fagan wrote to Hall: "With respect, all of the information we are asking for to work with you is directly related to the election at hand. To complete this work securely, transparently, accurately, and timely requires a plan. We are asking to see your plan and/or help create the plan."

Just over an hour later, Hall simply replied: "Noted."

On Friday, Fagan said her office sent a "formal legal instruction to the clerk to provide us with a plan and a timeline for completing their work."

Continuing to monitor the elections process on-site via senior elections personnel through the weekend, Fagan said a "productive meeting" was then held the following Monday, May 23, between herself, Hall, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith and county election officials reviewing the written plan as well as election security procedures, which she said are classified.

To gain as much expert counsel as possible throughout the process, Fagan said she has been in contact with a number of former secretaries of state.

She said ex-officials "expressed empathy for the situation, how frustrating it is, but none of them had dealt with anything quite like this on this scale before."

Clackamas is the only county in the Metro area with an independently elected clerk who is not directly accountable to the Board of Commissioners as an employee. Fagan said, "I think that's something that the Legislature is going to have to grapple with, whether this is a model that works for such a large county."

Woodburn Independent

Ballot count confusion marks Oregon primary results

Slow count in Clackamas County hinders results in some primary election racesWednesday dawned with Oregon politics in a bleary state after a Tuesday night filled with upsets, slam-dunks, close calls and voting breakdowns. In spite of any primary election hangover, the state now moves on to what's already a hyperactive and historic election in November. "The general election starts Wednesday — full court press," said Betsy Johnson, the former state senator mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation, on Tuesday night. Among the developments the morning after: As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Voters nix Gervais school bond

Election results: Swenson wins, Aurora water ballot passes, Donald police bid failingThe final unofficial tallies from the Marion County Elections Office show Gervais School District's facilities bond failed by a roughly 58% to 42% margin. By Friday, May 20, the latest tallies on the bond from the May 17 ballot showed that 547 voters cast ballots in favor while 767 were opposed. The district has not passed a bond this century, and many bond supporters worried that lack of funding could eventually force GSD to become absorbed me neighboring school districts. City of Donald's bond, which would have provided the...
GERVAIS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Early results show Gervais bond failing

GSD bond, Donald police money measures trail, Aurora's is passing; Swenson leads senate race.Initial tallies from the Marion County Elections Office indicate that the Gervais School District facilities bond is failing. The first ballot drop by the county — there will be more as votes continue to be counted — show the school district bond failing by about a 63% to 37% margin. Other early results show the city of Donald bond supporting police failing by a thin margin, and Aurora's water bond passing by an even thinner margin. In other races: Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson has a steady,...
GERVAIS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Gervais school bond fails

Election results: Swenson wins, Aurora water ballot passes, Donald police bid failingThe final unofficial tallies from the Marion County Elections Office show Gervais School District facilities bond failed by a roughly 63% to 37% margin. The results won't be official until all straggling votes are received and counted and the results are confirmed, but all indications are that voters rejected the bond. City of Donald's bond, which would have provided the town with a full-time sheriff's deputy, also appears to be failing by the thinnest of margins; as of Thursday, the election report shows 89 opposed and 87 for the...
GERVAIS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn's Hayes Street improvement finally underway

$3.1 million deal signed with Knife River Corp. for €¨long-awaited construction project. Woodburn's West Hayes Street is fixing to have a lot of activity this construction season as the town's City Council gave a green light to a project that's been in the hopper for longer than anyone can remember. During its May 9 meeting, the Woodburn City Council approved a Hayes Street improvement project contract with Knife River Corp. for a $3.1 million contract with an additional $300,000 contingency for potential changes. The project involves reconstruction of the street between Cascade Drive and North Settlemier Avenue. Planned improvements include:...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Food bank opens in new digs - for now

AWARE moves into its location at Hoodview Church, hosting an open house prior to the moveAlthough the parking lot at Hoodview Church of God looked sparse Tuesday afternoon, May 24, once one rounded the back of the church, familiar food bank sights cropped up. There was the Northwest Hub bus, which sports a group that works in partnership with AWARE Food Bank to ensure many in need have access to solid, working bicycle transportation. Inside there was the welcoming mural provided to the food bank by youth from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility. AWARE Director Gabby Pena also was around, preparing...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Public safety communications upgrades at hand

Kurt Schrader arranged for $1.2 million to help Marion County public safety agencies develop improved radio communicationsA planned new multi-agency radio system stands to enhance public safety throughout Marion County. Woodburn Fire District reported that on May 6 Oregon Congressional Rep. Kurt Schrader visited the district to formally present $1.2 million in federal funds to assist with the development of the countywide radio network aimed at improving emergency communications. Joining the presentation were Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell, Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast and a number of representatives from law enforcement, fire services, and ambulance transport agencies from across the...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

WHS artists take it to the campus

Several local high school artists were part of Western Oregon's ArtFest Regional 2022.This spring proved to be a productive and rewarding one for some young local artists. Woodburn High School art students Cesar Galindo, Ivan Cruz, Destynie Morrison and Genesis Molina submitted artwork that was accepted into Western Oregon University's ArtFest Regional 2022. WOU Art Department Head Daniel Tankersley said the school reached out to high schools and community colleges throughout Oregon, to invite student artists to exhibit their work the Monmouth campus. The exhibition was on display from May 4-18. "Students submitted artwork through an online application process. The...
WOODBURN, OR
The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

