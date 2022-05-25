Merle Hahn

Robert Frederickson passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at Rosewood Specialty Care in Montevideo at the age of 79. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:30pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Keith Brustuen officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. There will also be visitation at the church for one hour before the service.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO