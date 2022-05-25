Merle Hahn

Robert Frederickson passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at Rosewood Specialty Care in Montevideo at the age of 79. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:30pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Keith Brustuen officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. There will also be visitation at the church for one hour before the service.
Montevideo’s Francis O’Malley broke the school record in the Discus Throw in Track & Field at Subsections last week. He threw a record distance of 163’10”. That qualified him a spot in Sections this Thursday, June 2nd at Pipestone. In addition, he also qualified for the Shot Put. Nice job Francis!
The Montevideo Thunderhawks held their Subsection Track & Field Meet last week. There is a total of 27 individual qualifiers heading to Sections, which will be held on Thursday, June 2nd in Pipestone. Here’s the full list of qualifiers. 100 Meters: Hailey Dirkson and Jaxon Wagner. 200 Meters: Andrew...
