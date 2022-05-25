ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

 4 days ago

We are all saddened and incensed by the news of another tragic school shooting, which took place yesterday in Uvalde, Texas. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. There are no words to convey the sorrow we feel for the lives lost and those forever changed. We ask...

Comments / 1

PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

The folks at PWC Solid Waste Division are looking for volunteer County residents of all ages (and pets, too!) to participate in filming a video on landfill safety. The filming date is Wednesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the PWC Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas. You’ll have a fun time filming your “close-up” while promoting landfill safety to the public! Please send an email with your name, phone and a photo of yourself, your vehicle, child and pet (if applicable) to pwcrecycles@pwcgov.org by June 6. Please email DCampbell@pwcgov.org for more information.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Outstanding Educators Awards Ceremony

Prince William County Schools celebrated their outstanding educators on Tuesday, May 25. The awards ceremony took place at Gar-Field High School, providing an opportunity to celebrate superior educators. The awards highlighted were Teacher and Principal of the Year, Mentor and Lead Mentor of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, and those that were nationally certified. Invited guests had the chance to honor selected teachers, sample prepared hors d’oeuvres, enjoy student musical performances, and admire elegant decorations. Featured speakers and special guests included Chairman Lateef, Superintendent McDade, and other members of the school board and Virginia delegates, praising the county’s nominees and reflecting on their hard work.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Outstanding Educators Winners

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Finalists for the Teacher, Principal, New Teacher, Lead Mentor, and Mentor of the year were honored at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 24. PWCS is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021-22 Outstanding Educators Awards. Principal of the Year, Rhonda Jeck,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Sponsor a Flag, Honor a Hero

Purple Heart: $50 (one flag sponsored) Hero: $1,500 (up to 5 flags sponsored) Medal of Honor: $500(up to 3 flags sponsored) Silver Star: $250 (up to 2 flags sponsored) Additional flags may be sponsored for $50 each. For more information, visit ghrotary.org. About Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club. Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club has...
HAYMARKET, VA
PWLiving

Colonel William Grayson Chapter at Relay for Life in Manassas

Provided by Sons of the American Revolution, Colonel William Grayson Chapter. On May 21, members of the Colonel William Grayson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, participated in the opening ceremonies of the Relay for Life in Manassas. Color Guard Commander Andrew Mills and Quartermaster Jack Mills presented the colors at this event. Relay for Life is a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society as it attempts to eradicate cancer from the nation.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

First Office Tenant at The Landing; Small Business Series at Centerfuse

Bristow Pediatrics Becomes First Tenant at The Landing at Cannon Branch. This week, Bristow Pediatrics, became the first tenant at The Landing at Cannon Branch in Manassas. Bristow Pediatrics relocated their office to the City at 9709 Buchanan Loop in the newly built office and retail shell building near Tru by Hilton and Manassas’s Customer Service Center.
PWLiving

Prevent Drownings: Practice Water Safety

The first holiday of the summer, Memorial Day, is fast approaching. Schools will be closing for the season and families will begin planning their summer vacation. For many, that will include heading to waterparks, pools, spas, or recreational areas that may be in or near water. When doing so, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System advises families to take the necessary precautions to prevent drownings.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Aspiring Educators in the Growing Our Own Program Celebrated

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) For the approximately 100 PWCS seniors who completed the Growing Our Own program this school year, the Future Teachers Celebration was the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments. Growing Our Own in PWCS is an innovative program that supports and mentors high school students who want to pursue a career in education. The program helps to identify, recruit, and mentor students who after college will return to PWCS as teachers and school leaders.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Issues Commendation for Service to the Homeless

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently commended a pair of churches and an outreach ministry for their work in helping the homeless in Prince William County. The Manassas Baptist Church and Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries served the county’s unhoused in partnership with the Prince William County Department of Social Services through the local hypothermia program operated on the western and eastern ends of the county.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Support the Arts in Prince William County—Become a Board Member!

PWC Arts Council seeks 11 new board members. If you have a passion for the arts—including visual, performing, literary, Applied or theatrical—please consider joining the Prince William County Creative Arts Council Advisory Board today. To build on the board’s cultural diversity and be inclusive across the county, we encourage applications from mid-career professionals, young professionals, college students, Native/Indigenous, Black, Latino/a/x, Asian/Pacific Islander, and LGBTQIA members of the community.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
PWLiving

Over the Hump: Area Weekend Events

PresenLike this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. We’re over the hump! We’re here twice a month to let you know what’s going on in the area each weekend. Here are just a few of the events happening locally over the coming weekends.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Widening Fraley Boulevard (Route 1) through Dumfries on Pace to Begin

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently endorsed the final plan to widen Fraley Boulevard (Route 1) through the town of Dumfries between Brady’s Hill Road and Dumfries Road (Va. 234) to a six-lane road with pedestrian and bike facilities. The project will also convert the current southbound alignment into a two-way roadway for local traffic.
PWLiving

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Commends Alger “Al” Mockaitis and Samir A. Alqutri

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently commended Alger “Al” Mockaitis for his service to the Prince William County Building Code Appeals Board. Mockaitis, who was appointed to the appeals board in 1996, used his extensive experience as a licensed contractor to support the board in its review of building code appeals cases. Mockaitis’ unique perspective and input proved invaluable to the appeals board’s deliberations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Perpetual Wellness Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

Rebecca Olsen worked at WomenFit for 17 years, on the front-desk staff, as a group exercise leader and as a personal trainer. She is an RYT-200 yoga instructor, a Certified Personal Trainer, an Ace Fitness Health Coach, Yamuna® Practitioner, and has a bachelor’s degree in Health Promotion. When...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Living’s Extraordinary Teens Awards 2022 is Coming June 1!

Prince William Living is excited to celebrate “Extraordinary Teens” at our 2022 recognition ceremony. Nominees had stellar qualifications, including a high G.P.A., active involvement in the community and reside in Manassas, Manassas Park or Prince William County. They attend public school, private school or are homeschooled. In the end, the winners have one thing in common: a giving spirit.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

People Inc. Offers New “Small Dollar” Loans

People Incorporated is now offering “small dollar” personal loans of up to $2,500 for qualifying individuals. These low-interest loans can be used for debt consolidation, home repairs, vehicle repairs and more. No collateral is required for the loan. “Small dollar loans are a great option for individuals who...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

RiverFest: Celebrate Crafts, Cuisine, and Conservation in Occoquan

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. If there’s one thing the Town of Occoquan is known for, well, in addition to the river, it’s craft shows and festivals. And you won’t want to miss their latest one coming up June 4 and 5!
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

Prince William County Hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communication. Prince William County will remember those who died in service during a Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park, near the McCoart Government Center, at 1 County Complex Court, on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

