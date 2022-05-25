A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

The folks at PWC Solid Waste Division are looking for volunteer County residents of all ages (and pets, too!) to participate in filming a video on landfill safety. The filming date is Wednesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the PWC Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas. You’ll have a fun time filming your “close-up” while promoting landfill safety to the public! Please send an email with your name, phone and a photo of yourself, your vehicle, child and pet (if applicable) to pwcrecycles@pwcgov.org by June 6. Please email DCampbell@pwcgov.org for more information.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO