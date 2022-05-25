ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Senator Daphne Jordan’s bipartisan legislation designating a portion of the state highway system as the “Rensselaer County Purple Heart Highway” passes the State Senate

By Daphne Jordan
nysenate.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany, NY – In advance of Memorial Day, New York State Senator Daphne Jordan (R,C,I-Halfmoon) today announced Senate passage of her bipartisan legislation designating a portion of the state highway system as the “Rensselaer County Purple Heart Highway” to honor Rensselaer County and New York State's Purple Heart Heroes. The measure...

www.nysenate.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Brindisi appointed to New York State Court of Claims

Local attorney Anthony Brindisi was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims on Friday. Brindisi currently works at Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi and Pearlman in Utica. He served as a local representative in U.S. Congress from 2019 to 2021 and as a member of the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2018. While in Congress, Brindisi served on the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Armed Services Committee.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Advanced recycling in New York state faces major roadblock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eighteen states have officially welcomed advanced recycling facilities to help address the waste crisis seen across the country, but legislation introduced at the last minute might stop New York state from becoming the 19th. Just 12 days before lawmakers were scheduled to leave Albany, Assembly...
ENVIRONMENT
yonkerstimes.com

2nd Poll for Gov. NY GOP Has Zeldin Ahead

McLaughlin Poll has Zeldin +23; Last Week Zogby Poll had Giuliani Up? What Gives?. Congressman Zeldin Maintains Massive Lead Over GOP Primary Field. A new statewide survey of 600 likely Republican primary election voters in New York, taken May 24-25, 2022, found Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor, holding a massive 23 point lead over the field.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
North Greenbush, NY
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
County
Rensselaer County, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
wamc.org

Sen. Tedisco now says loser of Saratoga County GOP endorsement meeting should drop 44th bid

Two Republican New York State Senators continue locking horns over the new 44th district seat. Senator Daphne Jordan, a Halfmoon resident who represents the current 43rd District, and Senator Jim Tedisco of Glenville, who represents the 49th, have their eyes on the newly redistricted 44th, which includes includes Saratoga County, the town of Niskayuna and the city of Schenectady.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Riley hoping to break through in race for New York's new 19th House district

Now that a judge has finalized new House maps drawn by a special master in New York state, we’re meeting some candidates for Congress who are racing to meet voters ahead of the August primary. Attorney Josh Riley of Ithaca is running in the new 19th district, which stretches from the Finger Lakes to the Southern Tier, from parts of the lower Hudson Valley to Greene and Columbia County.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daphne Jordan
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY state Senate-passed antitrust reform expected to die in Assembly

Both houses of state government are not in agreement about overhauling the state's antitrust laws as they prepare to leave Albany. Senators on Wednesday passed Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris' 21st Century Antitrust Act in a split 36-25 vote. The proposed law would criminalize business practices that establish a monopoly within any New York labor market, and would make it illegal for business owners to abuse market dominance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Highway#Politics State#Politics Local#Purple Heart Heroes#Senate Session#The State Assembly#The U S Military#The Purple Heart#State Route 43
mylittlefalls.com

New Independent Poll Shows Giuliani Cementing Status as GOP Front Runner

Albany, NY – Andrew Giuliani now has a 10-point lead in the GOP race for Governor according to the latest poll from Unite NY and John Zogby Strategies. This marks the third consecutive poll Giuliani has led the field and coincides with a consistent decline in performance from Lee Zeldin, the Republican’s endorsed candidate.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Troy Record

State Senate candidates dig in with newly drawn district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. — Along with Congressional maps, released last Friday by Special Master Jonathan Cervas were redrawn lines for the New York State Senate. The Captial Region is divided into three main districts, the 43rd, 44th, and 46th. The three districts lean in favor of Democrats but in two...
ALBANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Miller, colleagues seek repeal of HALT Act

ALBANY — New York State Assemblyman Brian Miller has joined with the state correctional officers union to support the return of solitary confinement. Miller announced a new bill to repeal the HALT Act. In spring 2021, the state legislature passed the HALT Act, known as Humane Alternatives for Long...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy