Mrs. Rebecca Lynn Whitmire, age 64 of Manchester, was born in Maryville, TN, on July 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Quinton and Inez Hill. She passed from this life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN. Rebecca was a wonderful wife who cared for her husband and family deeply. She loved all animals and was strongly into animal recues, especially horses and dogs. Rebecca also enjoyed gardening. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO