Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the CBS series The Equalizer based on the 1980s show, are stepping down as showrunners of the hit drama starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah after two seasons. Joseph C. Wilson, who has been on the show since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for Season 3. CBS is yet to renew any of its Universal Television-co-produced series, The Equalizer, the three FBI dramas and Magnum PI. All look good to continue, with the highly-rated FBIs...

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO