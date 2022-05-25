ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Dr. Ernest Braxton is overcoming spinal confusion at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

By Mariah Muhammad -
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnest Braxton, MD, serves as a board-certified neurosurgeon at Vail, Colo.-based Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. Dr. Braxton will serve on the panels "Minimally Invasive Complex Spine: Big Trends and Concepts," "Technology Revolutionizing Spine, Orthopedics Today," "Where Artificial Disc Technology is Headed," "What Spine Procedures are Next for ASCs," and "The Next...

cpr.org

Avelo Airlines suspends flights to and from Northern Colorado

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will suspend flights out of Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Burbank, CA. and Las Vegas, NV. The carrier said the service suspension was due to rising fuel and other operational costs, according to a statement from the City of Loveland. Flights to and from Las Vegas...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Boulder County moves to high-risk level for COVID

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County on Friday moved to a high-risk level for COVID-19, three days before tens of thousands of people gather in the city for the return of the Bolder Boulder. The county recommended that people wear a mask, get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Inspection Of Iconic DIA Roof Reveals ‘Critical’ Issues: ‘There Is Concern Of Failure’ With Some Cables

DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure. “There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.” (credit: CBS) The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

More People Surrendering Pets As Denver Animal Shelter Reaches Capacity Crisis

DENVER (CBS4)– As more people adopted pets during the pandemic, the opposite is happening now. More pets are being surrendered to animal shelters. (credit: Getty Images) The Denver Animal Shelter has reached what they are calling a “capacity crisis” for dogs and small animals. They are asking the community for help. “People are going back to work, and travel is opening back up again. We see some of those animals coming back because they are no longer a good fit for the person’s lifestyle,” said Meghan Dillmore, Services Manager at the Denver Animal Shelter. So far this year, the shelter has seen a 35%...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Jim Benemann's Long Goodbye From CBS4 Denver

Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Boreal Toads are in Trouble and Need Our Help

Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

Actors Who Once Called Colorado Their Home

Colorado is no stranger to celebrities in the state. Over the years, plenty of famous actors and actresses have called the Centennial State home at one time or another. Names like Roseann Bar, Tim Allen, Elvira, and many others are all included in the photo gallery below of 60 famous actors who once called Colorado home.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Wildlife Rescuers Just Saved the Most Adorable Colorado Bird

If you've never heard of a common poorwill, then I have exciting news for you — because it's arguably the cutest bird, and rescuers just saved one's life. According to a Facebook post from the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC), someone recently dropped an injured poorwill off at the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (RMRP) after they mistook it for a raptor.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Student Housing Property in Fort Collins Achieves Record Sale Price

The Social Fort Collins, a 68-unit, 136-bed student housing facility constructed in 2021, has sold for $25.5 million ($375,000 per unit and $476 per square foot), to a private equity group based in Denver. The Social is located at 1050 Hobbit St S103, within walking distance of the Colorado State University campus as well as the newly constructed Canvas Stadium.
FORT COLLINS, CO
billionsluxuryportal.com

LIVIN’ ON THE EDGE IN THIS FABULOUS ROCK EDGE PROPERTY

Spectacular, one-of-a-kind home built into its natural surroundings of massive rock outcroppings on Bear Mountain .. Aerosmith had not seen this house when they wrote the song “Livin’ on the Edge” in the 1970s since it was built in 2000, but if they had, it would have taken their inspiration to whole new levels. Unique in its design and definitely unique in its location, it would have won more than a Grammy or Viewers’ Choice award. Built in and through a lofty outcropping of rock on Bear Mountain outside of Evergreen, Colorado, the views of neighboring snow-capped mountains and the valley keep eyes glued to the glass walls surrounding the house. It is now for sale, priced at $4.99 million.
EVERGREEN, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Polis signs bill into law to protect educators from doxxing

DENVER — A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is in effect after it was signed Thursday into law by Gov. Jared Polis. The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
COLORADO STATE
ABC 4

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest. 6pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Police officers watch over Washington Co. elementary …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. 5pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Missing in Utah: What happened to...
UTAH STATE

