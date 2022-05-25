How Dr. Ernest Braxton is overcoming spinal confusion at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

Spectacular, one-of-a-kind home built into its natural surroundings of massive rock outcroppings on Bear Mountain .. Aerosmith had not seen this house when they wrote the song “Livin’ on the Edge” in the 1970s since it was built in 2000, but if they had, it would have taken their inspiration to whole new levels. Unique in its design and definitely unique in its location, it would have won more than a Grammy or Viewers’ Choice award. Built in and through a lofty outcropping of rock on Bear Mountain outside of Evergreen, Colorado, the views of neighboring snow-capped mountains and the valley keep eyes glued to the glass walls surrounding the house. It is now for sale, priced at $4.99 million.

