San Angelo, TX

Heavy Equipment Rental Business Owner Accused of Swindling Customers Is Wanted Man Now

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green Sheriff's Deputies are searching Wednesday for a wanted fugitive who owns two businesses in San Angelo.

According to the TGCSO, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Jordan Velez, age 36, owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management.

After an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, a warrant has been obtained for Jordan Velez for the charge of Theft of Property $150,000 < $300,000.

This offense is classified as a 2nd degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in the state prison system.  Jordan Velez is accused of defrauding eight customers out of $260,000 in equipment and services over the past several years.

Anyone with information on Jordan Velez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, the San Angelo Police Department, or Crime Stoppers.

Fugitive San Angelo Business Owner Subject of a Manhunt Arrested Friday

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Friday.   According to booking reports, Jordan Velez was booked into jail by Deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday and is being held without bond.  A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.   According to the TGCSO, Velez, age 36, is the owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management in San Angelo. Velez is accused of theft of property involving heavy equipment rentals and sales.   After an investigation by the Criminal…
