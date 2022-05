LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As a journalist now for 19 years WKYT’s Amber Philpott says there have been stories that have quite frankly just fascinated her. There are stories that when simply mentioned she is compelled to click on our watch to learn the latest in the case or story. One of those stories is that of disgraced eastern Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn.

2 DAYS AGO