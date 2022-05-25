ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Alcaraz survives match point to beat Ramos-Vinolas in marathon

By Karolos Grohmann
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3Yx3_0fqOclOp00

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz clawed back from the brink of a shock second-round defeat at the French Open on Wednesday to outlast fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a five-set marathon that fully tested his title credentials.

The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, survived a match point in the fourth set and battled back from 3-0 down in the fifth before winning 6-1 6-7(7) 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4 in a match lasting over four hour and a half hours.

Alcaraz is now unbeaten for 12 straight matches after bagging back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid going into Roland Garros and will next face American Sebastian Korda.

"I am still young but I am an experienced player now," Alcaraz told a news conference.

"I feel comfortable playing in big stadiums, big matches, Grand Slams. I am ready to play these kind of matches in these situations."

"I want to play big battles and top battles against the best players in the world," he said. "Being number one is my dream since I stated playing tennis."

Alcaraz had looked unflustered by the blustery conditions on the Simonne Mathieu Court with a near flawless performance in the first set.

The 34-year-old Ramos-Vinolas, a clay court specialist and quarter-finalist in Paris six years ago, had no response to Alcaraz's explosive power and accuracy.

The teenager's serve proved equally devastating as he gave away just three points in his service games in the first set.

His veteran opponent, however, was far from done, putting up a stronger fight as unforced errors started creeping into Alcaraz's game, including a forehand that sailed wide on Ramos-Vinolas's set point.

With his opponent now clearly unsettled, having lost his earlier momentum, Ramos-Vinolas moved Alcaraz around and broke him to go 2-1 up in the third set.

Alcaraz was paying the price for his unforced errors and his 44th, a simple volley into the net, handed Ramos-Vinolas a break to go 6-5 up and he held serve to lead 2-1.

Facing the prospect of a shock exit, Alcaraz survived a match point at 5-4 before forcing a fifth set.

He again had to work his way back from 0-3 to level before finishing Ramos-Vinolas off with an ace on his first match point.

"I knew that I would have my chance in the end of fourth set. I believed in myself the whole time. In the fourth and fifth set I was smiling with my team."

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sinner punishes wasteful McDonald to book fourth round spot

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner saved 11 set points in the second set before beating wasteful American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 7-6 6-3 on Saturday to reach the fourth round at the French Open. Sinner had his back to the wall at 5-2 down in the...
TENNIS
Reuters

Injured Badosa retires, Giorgi packs off Sabalenka in Paris

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Third seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire with a right calf injury from her third round match against Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open on Saturday while the Spaniard was trailing 6-3 2-1. The 24-year-old Badosa, who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year, was considered one of those in the women's draw who could challenge world number Iga Swiatek at the claycourt Grand Slam.
TENNIS
Reuters

Ruud and Rune lead Viking charge into last 16 at French Open

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Norway's Casper Ruud and Denmark's Holger Rune led a Viking charge into the last 16 of the French Open with impressive wins at Roland Garros on Saturday. Eighth seed Ruud battled back to beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to take his place in the fourth round...
TENNIS
Reuters

French Open order of play on Saturday

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) Zheng Qinwen (China) v Alize Cornet (France) Gilles Simon (France) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) Not before 1845. Holger Rune (Denmark) v Hugo Gaston (France) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900) Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) v Leolia Jeanjean (France) 28-Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Point#First Match#Marathon#Spaniard#American#The Simonne Mathieu Court
Reuters

Thompson-Herah, Bromell storm to 100m wins at Pre Classic

May 28 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah triumphed in a 100 metres showdown with American Sha'Carri Richardson and Trayvon Bromell won the men's sprint at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic. Down for most of the race at Hayward Field, Thompson-Herah exploded down the stretch to retain her Eugene Diamond League meet...
SPORTS
Reuters

Tsitsipas hammers Ymer to cruise into fourth round in Paris

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas thrashed Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-2 6-2 6-1 in a lopsided contest to canter into the French Open fourth round on Saturday. Tsitsipas, who made the final at the claycourt Grand Slam last year, came into the Roland Garros clash with...
TENNIS
Reuters

Medvedev pushing for return to top of world rankings

May 29 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev, determined not to be remembered for his short-lived stay at world number one, said that he is targeting a return to the top with a stellar showing at the French Open. Medvedev, ranked second, claimed top spot in late February but was overtaken by...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

French Open day seven

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (times GMT):. Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka joined the exodus of top women's seeds at Roland Garros, leaving world number one Iga Swiatek as the only top-10 seed in the singles draw.
TENNIS
Reuters

Swiatek runs into trouble but reaches French Open last 16

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Top ranked Iga Swiatek ran into a spot of bother as she beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-3 7-5 to reach the fourth round of the French Open and extend her winning streak to 31 matches on Saturday. The Polish player, who is unbeaten since...
TENNIS
Reuters

China's Zheng continues French Open run in city of dreams

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Zheng Qinwen grew up seeing Eiffel Tower pictures in her school books and the Chinese teenager is carving out a path to success in the city of dreams with her blazing run at the French Open. Inspired by the success of compatriot Li Na, who...
TENNIS
Reuters

Jeering from home French crowd hurt more than injury pain, says Cornet

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Alize Cornet said she was more hurt by the jeering from her home crowd than the pain from the injury that forced her to retire from her French Open third-round match against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Saturday while trailing 6-0 3-0. With both her thigh muscles heavily bandaged, the 32-year-old Cornet was barely able to move around on court and later said that she had torn an abductor muscle during her win over Jelena Ostapenko in the previous round.
TENNIS
BBC

Alexander-Arnold ready for Vinicius threat

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool have "a gameplan" for dealing with all Real Madrid's threats in the Champions League final. Alexander-Arnold comes face to face with Real winger Vinicius Junior, who has starred this season and scored twice against the Reds in the Bernabeu last term. But the Liverpool full-back insists...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Birmingham 2022: Katie Archibald confident in fitness for Commonwealth Games

Katie Archibald is confident she will be fit to defend her individual pursuit title at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 28-year-old broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event in Glasgow last month, having only just recovered from a back injury. The Olympic madison champion is...
CYCLING
Reuters

Finland hand U.S 11th straight semi-final loss in world championship

May 28 (Reuters) - Olympic champions Finland advanced to the final of the ice hockey world championship after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States on home ice in Tampere on Saturday, handing the Americans their 11th straight semi-final loss. Hosts Finland survived a late scare when...
HOCKEY
Reuters

Disallowed goal got Real into winning groove, says Benzema

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Karim Benzema said his disallowed first-half goal spurred Real Madrid into beating Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's Champions League final for a record-extending 14th European Cup title. The France forward, one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or - soccer's most prestigious individual award -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy