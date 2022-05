ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On May 26, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, the Pineville Police responded to the 2700 block of Military Highway regarding an individual trying to gain entry into a motorist’s vehicle. The victim was stopped for a traffic light when the suspect approached her vehicle and began trying to get into the passenger side of the vehicle by violently pulling the door handle and using vulgar language demanding entry. The victim was able to engage her door lock sand drive away from the subject.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO