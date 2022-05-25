ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration open for annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run on July 4

By Andy Dieckhoff
 4 days ago

In order to help with planning for the races, organizers hope for early online sign-ups for the July 4 event in Madras.

Early registration is now open — and encouraged — for the Todd Beamer Memorial Run comin up on July 4.

"We really want to spread the word so folks will register early," said Jamie Hurd, founder of the MADras Runners organization, which is partnering with Dr. Bud Beamer to put on the 26th edition of the run to honor his late son, Todd. The event will feature 10K, 5K and two-mile races, as well as a six-mile walking course, all starting at Sahalee Park in Madras.

"Historically, a lot of our community registered on the morning of the event," Hurd noted. "We really want to get away from that practice."

Also new to the Beamer Run this year, says Hurd, is the addition of chip timing.

"This is a big upgrade for the event," Hurd remarked of the change.

For more information or to register for the race, visit www.madrasrunners.com/todd-beamer-run.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

