Gonzaga continues to assemble a nonconference schedule that could rival some of the most challenging in program history. In a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, Gonzaga will square off with Baylor as part of its nonconference schedule this fall, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review. The Bulldogs and Bears will hold the neutral-site game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but a date is still to be determined. Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org was the first to report the matchup.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO