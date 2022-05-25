ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Drive closes ahead of Memorial Day rush

By Pat Kruis
 4 days ago

Improvements made to Falcon and Ford Lanes to handle increased traffic at those intersections

The Oregon Department of Transportation will close Bear Drive east on Wednesday, May 25, ahead of the Memorial Day rush and before the busy summer season.

Crews will install a concrete barrier where Bear Drive east meets U.S. 97 closing the road. ODOT closed Bear Drive west and Eureka Lane in 2021. Both intersections have a history of serious and fatal crashes. Five people lost their lives on that stretch of road over a period of five years. ODOT says poor visibility and being near the end of a passing lane created extra safety concerns.

After months of emotional back and forth between the community and ODOT, Jefferson County agreed to the closure, contingent on improvements at Ford, Falcon and Dover Lanes, intersections that will receive additional pressure due to the closure of Bear and Eureka. These past weeks Jefferson County Public Works together with ODOT increased the radius on either side of Falcon Lane by between six and eight feet, and the radius on the north side of Ford Lane by about three feet where they meet U.S. 97. This should allow traffic, especially large trucks, to more easily navigate those intersections.

Changes on Dover Lane are scheduled to begin in 2023. Changes there will include adding left turn lanes on Dover.

Along with construction at Dover, ODOT crews will make the closures at Bear Drive and Eureka Lane permanent by removing the barriers, removing asphalt and creating earthwork that would eliminate the appearance of a road."

