Amazing Kids: Helping others at heart of everything she does

Culver High's Shanti Rosales is always ready to lend a hand for her school and community

At Culver High School, Shanti Rosales is always there with a helping hand.

"She is one of the most caring, compassionate students I have ever met," said Culver Principal Joshua Davis. "She is always willing to lend a hand when needed."

This helping hand is what drives 16-year-old Shanti Rosales forward. She volunteers for several sports at the school, helping with scorekeeping and refereeing, and plays softball and volleyball.

When she sees she has free time after school, she volunteers to help, and has assisted in coaching middle school basketball when she's not involved in sports. She dedicates all her free time to helping others. When she's not at the school, she's helping her large family babysitting and caring for others.

"I just really think it's important to help others, to be a good person," said Rosales. "My mother has always been an example of leading and helping others, and she taught me how important that is."

Rosales has lived in Culver her whole life, and her family has lived there for generations. Many in her family work in agriculture in the area. She says she loves the community Culver has, and the support they have for each other.

"People here have always been there to help me when I've needed it," said Rosales. "People step up to help, and I want to give back where I can. People in our community do so much to support each other."

Aside from sports, Shanti is involved in student government, serving on student council, executive council and as the junior class president. She helps plan school events, hears student voices and leads by example throughout the school. She was even voted junior prom princess by her peers, an honor she appreciates.

She's also academically talented, holding a 4.14 GPA and being a member of the National Honor Society. The driving force behind all the ways she's involved, a goal of graduating from college.

"I'm not sure what I want to do yet, but my biggest goal is to graduate from college. I'll be the first in my family, and I know that it takes a lot to get there," said Rosales. "I work hard at school and sports so I can get there, and I know my family is proud of that."

Shanti's volunteering to help extends from the smallest of tasks, like holding the door or helping someone carry books to stepping up to help with large school events. She volunteered her time during the Oregon state wrestling tournaments that were held in Culver this year as a scorekeeper.

"I love helping out at school when I have free time, especially with the athletics. I love seeing people do something they enjoy, scoring that winning goal, making a great play. I got to hit the buzzer when my cousin won his match at the state wrestling tournament, that was really special," said Rosales.

"Being involved in my community, in my family, I don't think I'd want to spend my free time doing anything else."

The helping hand Rosales is ready to lend anywhere that's needed brings a smile to anyone around her and encourages her peers to volunteer and help their communities as well.

"After she graduates, Shanti will be irreplaceable at our school," said principal Davis. "We will never find another student like her; she truly is amazing."

