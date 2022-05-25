ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver, OR

Amazing Kids: Helping others at heart of everything she does

By Kiva Hanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Culver High's Shanti Rosales is always ready to lend a hand for her school and community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CqdC_0fqOQm4200

At Culver High School, Shanti Rosales is always there with a helping hand.

"She is one of the most caring, compassionate students I have ever met," said Culver Principal Joshua Davis. "She is always willing to lend a hand when needed."

This helping hand is what drives 16-year-old Shanti Rosales forward. She volunteers for several sports at the school, helping with scorekeeping and refereeing, and plays softball and volleyball.

When she sees she has free time after school, she volunteers to help, and has assisted in coaching middle school basketball when she's not involved in sports. She dedicates all her free time to helping others. When she's not at the school, she's helping her large family babysitting and caring for others.

"I just really think it's important to help others, to be a good person," said Rosales. "My mother has always been an example of leading and helping others, and she taught me how important that is."

Rosales has lived in Culver her whole life, and her family has lived there for generations. Many in her family work in agriculture in the area. She says she loves the community Culver has, and the support they have for each other.

"People here have always been there to help me when I've needed it," said Rosales. "People step up to help, and I want to give back where I can. People in our community do so much to support each other."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyIIS_0fqOQm4200

Aside from sports, Shanti is involved in student government, serving on student council, executive council and as the junior class president. She helps plan school events, hears student voices and leads by example throughout the school. She was even voted junior prom princess by her peers, an honor she appreciates.

She's also academically talented, holding a 4.14 GPA and being a member of the National Honor Society. The driving force behind all the ways she's involved, a goal of graduating from college.

"I'm not sure what I want to do yet, but my biggest goal is to graduate from college. I'll be the first in my family, and I know that it takes a lot to get there," said Rosales. "I work hard at school and sports so I can get there, and I know my family is proud of that."

Shanti's volunteering to help extends from the smallest of tasks, like holding the door or helping someone carry books to stepping up to help with large school events. She volunteered her time during the Oregon state wrestling tournaments that were held in Culver this year as a scorekeeper.

"I love helping out at school when I have free time, especially with the athletics. I love seeing people do something they enjoy, scoring that winning goal, making a great play. I got to hit the buzzer when my cousin won his match at the state wrestling tournament, that was really special," said Rosales.

"Being involved in my community, in my family, I don't think I'd want to spend my free time doing anything else."

The helping hand Rosales is ready to lend anywhere that's needed brings a smile to anyone around her and encourages her peers to volunteer and help their communities as well.

"After she graduates, Shanti will be irreplaceable at our school," said principal Davis. "We will never find another student like her; she truly is amazing."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
microsoftnewskids.com

Librarian Spots A Sleepy Little Animal Curled Up With The Books

Last month, a librarian at Camas Public Library was shelving books when she came across somebody sleeping in a quiet corner of the historical nonfiction section. It’s not unusual to spot someone dozing while curled up with a good book, but finding a little brown bat fast asleep was a first for her.
CAMAS, WA
Portland Tribune

Jottings: Response to Jeanie Anderson's lyrics

We will ask you to listen, for the answers you request. Giving you information you've not heard. You will hear the chorus of our unexpected wisdom in your presence. Response to Jeanie Anderson's lyrics, asking the questions,. What will become of the children? Who will nurture the children? Who will...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
hh-today.com

Homeless camps on Albany paths: An update

The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Culver, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Culver, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Serving their neighbors: Kristy's food cart offers 'down-home' cooking on Estacada's Main Street

Kristy's menu includes a smash burger, a chicken sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and moreOne of Estacada's newest food carts is focused on community. In March, Kristy and Vince Adams opened Kristy's Down Home Cookin' at 367 S.E. Main St. The Estacada residents want to offer their neighbors another option for quality and affordable food. "We're going on 13 years in Estacada, and we don't ever plan on leaving," Vince said. "People said to us, 'You could put your cart somewhere else,' and we said, 'That's not what we want to do.' We want to serve the people of Estacada and...
ESTACADA, OR
hh-today.com

A new addition on the Dave Clark Path

There have been improvised homeless camps along the Willamette River in Albany for years, but not up on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path — until now. The pile of stuff in the photo above has been set up on the side of the Clark Path underneath the Lyon Street Bridge for at least a week.
ALBANY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Obituary: Denis John Lane

Denis John Lane, 68, died May 13, 2022, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Denis was born on Aug. 6, 1953, to John and Marie (Suty) Lane at the Lakeview Hospital. He was raised on the family ranch and attended grade school in Adel, graduating high school at Lakeview High with the class of 1971.Ê After high school, he attended TVCC for one year, but obligations to the ranch compelled him to return home. Denis had a burning desire to serve his country; unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be with the ranch.
LAKEVIEW, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Volunteers#Charity#Culver High#Culver High School
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Canby School District busy with two projects

Special events will mark the completion of Senior Park and the beginning of expansion work. School may be nearing the end of the year, but the Canby School District has some interesting projects in the works. Canby High School will be the scene of the completion of a project focused...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Boring theater presents play on changing times relatable to all

Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Co. puts lens up to generations of WASP traditions, providing comedic-though-impactful entertainment. While the tradition of eating together at the dining room table grows less and less relevant to modern families, the play "The Dining Room" and the family dynamics it portrays remain as relevant as ever. This...
BORING, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Wilsonville native Kaylee Olson returns in 'Pretty Woman'

WHS alum sings and dances as an ensemble member in production at Keller through June 5.When Broadway touring show "Pretty Woman: The Musical" stages at Keller Auditorium, May 31-June 5, there'll be many Kaylee Olson fans in the audience. Olson, a 2008 Wilsonville High graduate, plays several dancing and singing roles in the ensemble of the musical. It's her first time stopping in Portland as part of a national tour — previously she appeared in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Anything Goes." Through the run of "Pretty Woman: The Musical," she estimates about 100 relatives and friends plan to attend —...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more. The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at...
WILSONVILLE, OR
iheart.com

Multnomah County Animal Services Changes Changes Rules For Cats

Multnomah County Animal Services (MCAS) is changing its cat intake policies to align with new animal welfare industry best practices and recommendations from the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA). During the COVID-19 pandemic, MCAS temporarily limited intake for healthy cats, and only sheltered adult cats that were sick,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

More allegations in 4J superintendent search

EUGENE, Ore. – More complaints and statements have come to light in relation to the Eugene School District 4J’s search for a superintendent. The controversy centers around Andy Dey and Cydney Vandercar, two candidates for the position. Dey has been the subject of numerous letters alleging a pattern of disruptive and offensive behavior.
EUGENE, OR
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy