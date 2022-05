The transformative education that students experience at the University of Chicago begins with the teachers who inspire them. The University annually recognizes faculty for exceptional teaching and mentoring of undergraduate and graduate students through the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Awards, believed to be the nation’s oldest prize for undergraduate teaching; and the Faculty Awards for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and Mentoring, which honor faculty for their work with graduate students.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO