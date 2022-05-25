The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit eliminates cuts and achieves a close shave

Power a range of devices with the Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration. This series includes a Night Cable (USB-A to Lightning), the Reigning Champ Case for AirPods Pro, and the Drop Wireless Charger. In particular, the Night Cable is designed for iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. It has an adjustable weighted knot to keep your cable right where you left it. Furthermore, the Reigning Champ Case for AirPods Pro is compatible with wireless charging. It features a smooth, matte silicone finish for easy grip. It also provides hassle-free access to AirPods Pro, the charging port, and controls. Finally, the Drop Wireless Charger powers AirPods up to 5 watts, iPhones up to 7.5 watts, and other Qi-enabled devices up to 10 watts.
