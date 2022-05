It was not the right decision. Those are the words of the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety today. They came after he revealed that law enforcement waited more than an hour to enter a classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and kill a gunman who was shooting children inside. It was not the right decision because there were still children alive inside, some of them calling 911 over and over again, asking for help.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO