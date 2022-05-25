Felony Booking Log: May 16 to May 22

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Sacramento woman who is accused of driving drunk while speeding the wrong way down the highway with four small children in the backseat. Witnesses reported the car going 100 miles per hour northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Laguna Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the CHP South Sacramento said. Officers were able to stop the vehicle before anyone got hurt and arrested the 31-year-old driver. After officers placed her in the patrol car, one officer heard a voice coming from the back seat and then realized there were four children in the back seat between the ages of 4 and 9. None of them were properly restrained, the CHP said. The woman was booked into jail on DUI and child endangerment charges. She told officers she didn’t know she was going the wrong way. The children are now with their aunt.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO