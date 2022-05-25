ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Springs, CA

Felony Booking Log: May 16 to May 22

Calaveras Enterprise
 3 days ago

Gail Catherine Nellis, 65, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Murphys Pourhouse and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and receiving known stolen property. Lita Darnell Rose, 58, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. at the 3900 block of Dunn Road in Valley Springs...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Andreas, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Valley Springs, CA
City
West Point, CA
FOX40

Driver survives near death collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven car collision involving a big-rig-car-hauler stopped eastbound traffic along State Route 12 east of Jackson Slough Road on Friday, according to CHP. According to CHP, the car hauler did not slow down for upcoming traffic and crashed into the rear of a minivan causing a chain reaction with three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Father, son allegedly involved in string of burglaries and scams

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in numerous scams and burglaries with his son in three different counties, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.  Steve John, 49, of Sacramento, was served a search warrant at his residence in Sacramento County. The warrant was served by sheriff’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime
KCRA.com

4 dead, 7 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were killed and seven others were injured after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5 and Interstate 505, just west...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire Destroys Yankee Hill Road Residence

Columbia, CA — There was an early morning fire that destroyed a home in the Columbia area. It was reported to fire officials just before 3am in the 11400 block of Yankee Hill Road. A house was destroyed and the fire was contained at around 4:30am. There were some power lines down nearby, according to first responders.
COLUMBIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

MAJOR VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN COLLISION HIT AND RUN

Originally published as a Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook post – “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, SCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial information indicated that the 16 year old male...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
FOX40

Driver detained by Sacramento residents following fatal crash: CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents helped detain a man after the truck he was driving collided with an SUV, killing a woman and critically injuring her child. The witnesses detained the driver until officers arrested him, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV was a 34-year-old woman and the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Van crashes into tree near Woodland, killing 3

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man and two women died and several other people were injured Thursday afternoon when a van crashed into a tree.  The crash happened on County Road 13, west of Zamora, just after 3 p.m. The site is about 35 miles west of Sacramento. According […]
WOODLAND, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two Overdose Victims Saved Ten Minutes Apart

At about 10:29 pm Wednesday night, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a medical aid at Swanson-Centennial Park, 2101 Pinto Way, Turlock, for a subject overdosing on fentanyl at the picnic tables of the park. Police were the first to arrive and...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In Wrong Way Down Highway 99 With 4 Kids In Backseat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Sacramento woman who is accused of driving drunk while speeding the wrong way down the highway with four small children in the backseat. Witnesses reported the car going 100 miles per hour northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Laguna Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the CHP South Sacramento said. Officers were able to stop the vehicle before anyone got hurt and arrested the 31-year-old driver. After officers placed her in the patrol car, one officer heard a voice coming from the back seat and then realized there were four children in the back seat between the ages of 4 and 9. None of them were properly restrained, the CHP said. The woman was booked into jail on DUI and child endangerment charges. She told officers she didn’t know she was going the wrong way. The children are now with their aunt.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

East County police departments, CHP to conduct joint traffic enforcement May 27 to 29

Will focus on reckless driving and sideshows, plus conduct emissions inspections for illegal equipment. The Antioch Police Department in partnership with the Brentwood Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department, Oakley Police Department, and California Highway Patrol will conduct a joint traffic enforcement detail May 27 to 29, 2022. The joint operation will focus on reckless driving and sideshow activity in the East County and conduct vehicle emissions inspections. Any vehicles found with illegal emissions equipment will be referred to a California Smog Referee. This is in response to information provided by citizens regarding a planned sideshow event to take place in the East County area.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy