Calaveras County, CA

Sheriff's Log: May 16 to May 22

Calaveras Enterprise
 3 days ago

8:25 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Silver Rapids Road. 9:46 a.m., Murphys – Assault; report taken. Wylderidge Drive. 10:29 a.m., Paloma – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street. Tuesday, May 17. Disturbance. 10:50 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. King Lane....

www.calaverasenterprise.com

CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
Calaveras Enterprise

Felony Booking Log: May 16 to May 22

Gail Catherine Nellis, 65, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Murphys Pourhouse and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and receiving known stolen property. Lita Darnell Rose, 58, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. at the 3900 block of Dunn Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
FOX40

Driver survives near death collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven car collision involving a big-rig-car-hauler stopped eastbound traffic along State Route 12 east of Jackson Slough Road on Friday, according to CHP. According to CHP, the car hauler did not slow down for upcoming traffic and crashed into the rear of a minivan causing a chain reaction with three […]
crimevoice.com

MAJOR VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN COLLISION HIT AND RUN

Originally published as a Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook post – “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, SCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial information indicated that the 16 year old male...
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
mymotherlode.com

Fire Destroys Yankee Hill Road Residence

Columbia, CA — There was an early morning fire that destroyed a home in the Columbia area. It was reported to fire officials just before 3am in the 11400 block of Yankee Hill Road. A house was destroyed and the fire was contained at around 4:30am. There were some power lines down nearby, according to first responders.
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Alleged homicide suspect arrested in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting someone Friday, according to the Atwater Police Department. On Friday, around 1:45 p.m. police dispatch received several calls about a shooting at the 800 block of Cedar Avenue. When officers arrived they said initially they found a...
KCRA.com

4 dead, 7 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were killed and seven others were injured after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5 and Interstate 505, just west...
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Father, son allegedly involved in string of burglaries and scams

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in numerous scams and burglaries with his son in three different counties, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.  Steve John, 49, of Sacramento, was served a search warrant at his residence in Sacramento County. The warrant was served by sheriff’s […]

