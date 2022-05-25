ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

By Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago
Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.

Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election in the county.

Later that evening, Hall responded to Fagan's formal request for detailed plan outlining the tallying timeline, promising election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2.

Hall's memo, which said the county had received a total of 116,012 ballots noted that 57,550 of ballots received have been counted and uploaded, with 7,543 duplicated and 38,381 yet to be duplicated as of 7 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Hall did not immediately respond to a Pamplin Media Group email asking the clerk why the total number of ballots reportedly counted, duplicated, and yet to be duplicated adds up to 103,474, significantly less than the indicated total number received of 116,012. A spokesperson for Fagan's office said they have also inquired about the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the county said that the election office has been unable to answer questions from reporters due to an "emerging situation" at the office.

"A group of activists have gathered. So far about 25 people and two dogs," wrote county spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie-Webb on May 25. "At this time, we are not expecting this to interfere with the ballot processing. Currently, there are no security concerns. We will let know if this changes."

During Tuesday's meeting, Oregon's chief elections officer confirmed she is unable to "take over" the delayed county election after Hall was made aware weeks in advance of a ballot misprint possibly impacting up to two-thirds of ballots — yet did not accept help offered by Fagan and county officials.

Fagan said that overtaking the election "would be in violation of state law, and it would also conflict with my constitutional responsibility to oversee and audit the election results in Clackamas."

"It would cause uncertainty by risking a summer of lawsuits over whether the results of an election conducted by someone other than the county clerk was a lawfully conducted election," she added.

Fagan said she first learned of the printing issue on May 3 and reached out to Hall within 24 hours to help set up the process of securely duplicating and correcting impacted ballots, an offer she says Hall refused.

"We inquired about availability of resources at that time to complete that work, and the Clackamas County clerk reported at that time that they had sufficient resources in the county to complete the work by the deadline," Fagan said.

Hall reiterated this claim to have enough help at the Board of County Commissioners' May 12 meeting, and Fagan said that her office received no further updates from the clerk until after a deputy with the state's Elections Division alerted Fagan of staffing level concerns on May 16, the day prior to election day.

"We then offered to provide additional resources at that time, including sending our own staff, facilitating support from other counties and providing experienced managers who know how to quickly stand up a large operation. That help was not accepted," Fagan said.

Fagan has herself observed the Clackamas tallying process in-person and said her office has been on-site at the elections office every day since May 16. Fagan asked "three different times" how many ballots had been counted to that point," to which she claimed "they simply would not and could not give us an answer."

"It was very surprising and disappointing that the county had not adequately staffed up to tally the number of ballots it was receiving, despite our best efforts to help," Fagan said. "The amount of ballots that they had actually processed on election night came as a disappointment, not only to me, but I know to many people who had been told that they had resources that they needed to get this done."

Fagan said that in the following days, she did not hear back from Hall on any of her offerings including "the assistance of elections experts from the Oregon Elections Division, … information in an email on how to estimate your operations capacity and create a timeline," and additional staffing resources.

On Wedneday, May 18, Luke Belant, deputy director of the state's Elections Division, sent Hall an informal instruction outlining a request for the county's tallying plans. Hall requested an additional day, citing the need for additional information from the first day of fully-staffed ballot duplication efforts that Fagan said did not take place until Monday.

Hall responded Thursday morning that she was working on a response, a task she said was "adding additional hours of work" for her and her staff, continuing that they "should be doing tasks to do with the election at hand."

About 25 minutes later, Fagan wrote to Hall: "With respect, all of the information we are asking for to work with you is directly related to the election at hand. To complete this work securely, transparently, accurately, and timely requires a plan. We are asking to see your plan and/or help create the plan."

Just over an hour later, Hall simply replied: "Noted."

On Friday, Fagan said her office sent a "formal legal instruction to the clerk to provide us with a plan and a timeline for completing their work."

Continuing to monitor the elections process on-site via senior elections personnel through the weekend, Fagan said a "productive meeting" was then held the following Monday, May 23, between herself, Hall, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith and county election officials reviewing the written plan as well as election security procedures, which she said are classified.

To gain as much expert counsel as possible throughout the process, Fagan said she has been in contact with a number of former secretaries of state.

She said ex-officials "expressed empathy for the situation, how frustrating it is, but none of them had dealt with anything quite like this on this scale before."

Clackamas is the only county in the Metro area with an independently elected clerk who is not directly accountable to the Board of Commissioners as an employee. Fagan said, "I think that's something that the Legislature is going to have to grapple with, whether this is a model that works for such a large county."

Local governments making code switches for middle housing

The moves are for compliance with new state laws, but the larger task of supporting new developments is still to come.More middle housing — a term that includes duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and other kinds of accessory residential housing — will be coming to Washington County soon. Both Hillsboro and Washington County are in the process of updating their development codes to come into compliance with state laws surrounding middle housing. In an effort to address a housing shortage and homelessness crisis that has become increasingly visible, Oregon has focused lately on so-called "missing middle" housing. In 2019, Oregon state...
HILLSBORO, OR
New construction heading to SW 209th Avenue near South Hillsboro

The street will be widened between Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road to add a center turn lane and other improvements.Construction along Southwest 209th Avenue begins on June 1, according to an announcement by Washington County. The project will widen the street between Southwest Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road by adding a continuous center turn lane to go along with two travel lanes in each direction. The road will taper back to two lanes at Alexander Street. The project will also add bike lanes both ways and includes upgrades to lights and signals along intersections, as well as improvements...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Centro Cultural has big plans for its 50th birthday this summer

Celebration is a big focus, but Centro is also looking to the future by listening to young residents. Centro Cultural de Washington County, the nonprofit organization envisioned by a group of migrant farmworker families in 1972, turns 50 years old this year. The organization says it will celebrate the progress that it's made for the Latino community through a series of events and community gatherings this year, including ones that will position it for another 50 years of progress — but it's also looking back at its five-decade history of activism. "We've come this far, 50 years later,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro's Latino Cultural Festival returns

The event will be hosted by the Hillsboro Hops and returns after two years of pandemic cancellations.The 16th Annual Latino Cultural Festival is on June 5 in Hillsboro, hosted by the Hillsboro Hops at Ron Tonkin Field. The event is organized by the Hillsboro-based Washington County Chamber of Commerce. COVID-19 canceled the event for the past two years, so 2022 marks the return of the largest Latino cultural celebration in Oregon's most Hispanic county. "We are truly excited that the Latino Cultural Festival is returning this year," said Deanna Palm, president and chief executive officer of the Washington...
HILLSBORO, OR
Challenger Pace concedes WashCo chair race to incumbent

Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace says she doesn't have enough votes to force a November runoff. Beach Pace, the Hillsboro city councilor who challenged Kathryn Harrington for the position Washington County chair, has conceded the race to the incumbent. Unofficial election results show that Pace trails Harrington by about 8,000...
HILLSBORO, OR
Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Legal experts say the problem, while exacerbated by the pandemic, stems from many compounding crises.The statewide shortage of qualified public defenders — and a compounding backlog of criminal cases — hasn't hit Washington County quite as hard as other parts of the state, but the court system in Oregon's second-largest county is by no means immune to the ripple effects. Attorneys say that defendants are sitting in jail waiting for representation so they can be arraigned on charges. Even with specialty arraignment blocks set up to process alleged offenders more quickly, there are still hundreds of cases pending in Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Ballot count confusion marks Oregon primary results

Slow count in Clackamas County hinders results in some primary election racesWednesday dawned with Oregon politics in a bleary state after a Tuesday night filled with upsets, slam-dunks, close calls and voting breakdowns. In spite of any primary election hangover, the state now moves on to what's already a hyperactive and historic election in November. "The general election starts Wednesday — full court press," said Betsy Johnson, the former state senator mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation, on Tuesday night. Among the developments the morning after: As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Adams-Wannberg leading in race for county auditor

The controversial race pits Kristine Adams-Wannberg against John Hutzler, who has held the post for 12 years.A challenger to a 12-year veteran has a clear lead in a controversial race for auditor of Washington County. Kristine Adams-Wannberg, who currently serves as the county's principal management auditor, was significantly ahead in early election results with 63.33% of the vote compared to incumbent John Hutzler who had collected only 36.01%. Adams-Wannberg ran on a platform of improved transparency, efficiency and effectiveness throughout the county. She listed modernizing the auditor's office and conducting audits on topics she considers high priority areas such as...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

UPDATE: Challenger Brian Decker conceded the race Tuesday night as Barton leads by more than 10 points.Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton has turned back a challenge from Brian Decker in the Tuesday, May 17, election, unofficial results show. The incumbent Barton received 55.2% of the votes, with challenger Decker at 44.5%, unofficial results as of Friday, May 20, show. Barton told Pamplin Media Group that he is proud to be able to continue as DA for his community. "I said when I ran that I thought this race would be a referendum on public safety, not just in Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
