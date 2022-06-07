This is Lexi Rubio, a 10-year-old victim of the Texas school shooting

SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO