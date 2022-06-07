This is Lexi Rubio, a 10-year-old victim of the Texas school shooting

Related
Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication
A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
Baby girl found fatally shot after abduction by father
A 1-year-old girl is dead after authorities issued an Amber Alert, in fear she was abducted by her father. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed the death of Jaquari Bennett on Sunday morning and that the Newton County Sheriff's Office would continue the investigation. A member of the sheriff's office...
3 dead in San Jose triple shooting; investigated as possible murder-suicide
SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.
