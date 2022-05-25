ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

School Loses Challenge to Expired Michigan Mask Order

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d594S_0fqNEjhg00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Catholic school’s challenge to Michigan’s 2020-21 mask order.

The Whitmer administration policy during the COVID-19 pandemic was dropped about a year ago, making the lawsuit moot, the court said.

The appeal was heard by 17 judges at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It was a rare step; most appeals are heard by three-judge panels.

Resurrection School in Lansing and some parents sued in 2020, saying a state mask order violated the free exercise of religion, among other objections. A federal judge, however, ruled in favor of the state and declined to suspend the policy with an injunction.

The statewide mask order ended in June 2021. Any subsequent school mask mandates came from local health departments.

“This dispute is therefore moot unless there is a decent chance that the (state) will not only impose a new mask mandate, but also roughly stick to the exceptions in the old one,” Judge Raymond Kethledge wrote. “And that prospect is exceedingly remote given all that has happened in the year or so since the state rescinded its mandate.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan AG orders tree service to cease and desist amid price gouging accusations

LANSING, MI -- A notice from the state of Michigan calls on a Florida tree-trimming company to immediately cease and desist what the state calls unlawful business practices. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action Thursday against Canary Tree Service, following previous complaints of price gouging, and recent social media posts that show the company operating in Gaylord following a devastating tornado event in the area, officials said in a news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan’s legal fireworks window

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks can be set off legally in Michigan Saturday and Sunday. State law guarantees you can use them the weekend before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. Cities and townships cannot ban them as long as you’re on your own private property. You can’t be on...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Highlights from the bills that recently became law in Michigan

On Thursday, several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Bills covered everything from helping students become aware of the various post-graduation opportunities available to them (House Bill 4953) and making it easier for an owner of a towed vehicle to locate it (House Bill 4960).
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Education
9&10 News

Republicans Kept off Michigan Ballot Turn to the Courts

DETROIT (AP) — Business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit Friday to try to get on Michigan’s August primary ballot, the first of many likely legal challenges after five Republican candidates for governor were barred because of too few valid petition signatures. Johnson asked the state Court of...
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Why electricity blackouts are coming to Michigan

May 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. makes the state vulnerable to cloudy, windless days. Whatever hopes people might have had for saving Michigan’s Palisades Nuclear Generating Station, it’s too late. On May 20, the plant shut down, taking with it 6.5% of the state’s electricity and 15% of the state’s clean energy. This leaves Michiganders with less reliable electricity and higher prices.
PLYMOUTH, MI
9&10 News

Whitmer Tours Northern Michigan Touting Rural Development

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in northern Michigan on Friday, meeting with local communities to see how the state can help rural Michigan thrive. Gov. Whitmer made three stops: Fremont, Thompsonville and Honor, and at each one seeing how state projects have helped and where they have fallen short. It seemed like the same reasons keep coming up, rural broadband, equal schooling opportunities and affordable housing.
HONOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Politics Courts#Politics State#Ap#Resurrection School
The Detroit Free Press

Perry Johnson is 1st Michigan GOP candidate for governor to sue over ballot scandal

LANSING – Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson filed a challenge with the Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday to a state elections panel's action, which disqualifies him from the August primary ballot. Johnson's suit requests expedited consideration and alleges the Michigan Board of State Canvassers failed in its "clear legal duty" to check each challenged signature...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Michigan sheriff: Whenever there is a threat, you do not wait

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants residents in Genesee County to know his office is being proactive to threats of violence in schools and other locations. “Our own procedures here in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Michigan Senate passes fuel tax pause bills

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A suspension of Michigan taxes on motor fuel passed the state senate Thursday. Speaking ahead of voting on the legislation, State Sen. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) said pausing the gas tax is necessary as prices soar. “While state government is seeking historic budget surpluses, Michigan family budgets...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Signature scandal comes to a head today at state Board of Canvassers' meeting

If you're a political newshound, today is pass-the-popcorn day in Lansing. The Board of State Canvassers meeting today has been moved to a larger room, in anticipation of a full house as the four members determine who qualifies to be on the August primary ballot amid a fraudulent-signature scandal among the Republican gubernatorial candidates that continues to unfold.
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy