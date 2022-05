Council approves feasibility studies for 2 proposed residential projects in Montgomery

The city of Conroe has agreed to sell just over three acres of land to nonprofit Angel Reach for the development of housing units for young adults aging out of foster care. Angel Reach will buy the property for $500, according to City Attorney Gary Scott. The land is located off Ninth Street in Conroe. Scott noted if the property is not used for the proposed housing development, it will revert back to the city.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO