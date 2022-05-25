ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

By Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeUMc_0fqND4l300 Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.

Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election in the county.

Later that evening, Hall responded to Fagan's formal request for detailed plan outlining the tallying timeline, promising election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2.

Hall's memo, which said the county had received a total of 116,012 ballots noted that 57,550 of ballots received have been counted and uploaded, with 7,543 duplicated and 38,381 yet to be duplicated as of 7 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Hall did not immediately respond to a Pamplin Media Group email asking the clerk why the total number of ballots reportedly counted, duplicated, and yet to be duplicated adds up to 103,474, significantly less than the indicated total number received of 116,012. A spokesperson for Fagan's office said they have also inquired about the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the county said that the election office has been unable to answer questions from reporters due to an "emerging situation" at the office.

"A group of activists have gathered. So far about 25 people and two dogs," wrote county spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie-Webb on May 25. "At this time, we are not expecting this to interfere with the ballot processing. Currently, there are no security concerns. We will let know if this changes."

During Tuesday's meeting, Oregon's chief elections officer confirmed she is unable to "take over" the delayed county election after Hall was made aware weeks in advance of a ballot misprint possibly impacting up to two-thirds of ballots — yet did not accept help offered by Fagan and county officials.

Fagan said that overtaking the election "would be in violation of state law, and it would also conflict with my constitutional responsibility to oversee and audit the election results in Clackamas."

"It would cause uncertainty by risking a summer of lawsuits over whether the results of an election conducted by someone other than the county clerk was a lawfully conducted election," she added.

Fagan said she first learned of the printing issue on May 3 and reached out to Hall within 24 hours to help set up the process of securely duplicating and correcting impacted ballots, an offer she says Hall refused.

"We inquired about availability of resources at that time to complete that work, and the Clackamas County clerk reported at that time that they had sufficient resources in the county to complete the work by the deadline," Fagan said.

Hall reiterated this claim to have enough help at the Board of County Commissioners' May 12 meeting, and Fagan said that her office received no further updates from the clerk until after a deputy with the state's Elections Division alerted Fagan of staffing level concerns on May 16, the day prior to election day.

"We then offered to provide additional resources at that time, including sending our own staff, facilitating support from other counties and providing experienced managers who know how to quickly stand up a large operation. That help was not accepted," Fagan said.

Fagan has herself observed the Clackamas tallying process in-person and said her office has been on-site at the elections office every day since May 16. Fagan asked "three different times" how many ballots had been counted to that point," to which she claimed "they simply would not and could not give us an answer."

"It was very surprising and disappointing that the county had not adequately staffed up to tally the number of ballots it was receiving, despite our best efforts to help," Fagan said. "The amount of ballots that they had actually processed on election night came as a disappointment, not only to me, but I know to many people who had been told that they had resources that they needed to get this done."

Fagan said that in the following days, she did not hear back from Hall on any of her offerings including "the assistance of elections experts from the Oregon Elections Division, … information in an email on how to estimate your operations capacity and create a timeline," and additional staffing resources.

On Wedneday, May 18, Luke Belant, deputy director of the state's Elections Division, sent Hall an informal instruction outlining a request for the county's tallying plans. Hall requested an additional day, citing the need for additional information from the first day of fully-staffed ballot duplication efforts that Fagan said did not take place until Monday.

Hall responded Thursday morning that she was working on a response, a task she said was "adding additional hours of work" for her and her staff, continuing that they "should be doing tasks to do with the election at hand."

About 25 minutes later, Fagan wrote to Hall: "With respect, all of the information we are asking for to work with you is directly related to the election at hand. To complete this work securely, transparently, accurately, and timely requires a plan. We are asking to see your plan and/or help create the plan."

Just over an hour later, Hall simply replied: "Noted."

On Friday, Fagan said her office sent a "formal legal instruction to the clerk to provide us with a plan and a timeline for completing their work."

Continuing to monitor the elections process on-site via senior elections personnel through the weekend, Fagan said a "productive meeting" was then held the following Monday, May 23, between herself, Hall, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith and county election officials reviewing the written plan as well as election security procedures, which she said are classified. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiUGG_0fqND4l300

To gain as much expert counsel as possible throughout the process, Fagan said she has been in contact with a number of former secretaries of state.

She said ex-officials "expressed empathy for the situation, how frustrating it is, but none of them had dealt with anything quite like this on this scale before."

Clackamas is the only county in the Metro area with an independently elected clerk who is not directly accountable to the Board of Commissioners as an employee. Fagan said, "I think that's something that the Legislature is going to have to grapple with, whether this is a model that works for such a large county."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities.After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted by the Westside Economic Alliance and sponsored by Comcast, was held at the Washington Square Embassy Suites, attracting 10 Washington County mayors. Each mayor had two minutes to highlight events, followed by audience questions. Here's what their cities have been doing over the last year: Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

First responders: Wear a lifejacket at Henry Hagg Lake

'There is limited cellphone service here. There are no lifeguards, and that water is cold.'The water at Henry Hagg Lake these days reaches the grass. Anglers dot the perimeter of the lake. The water is calm. Starting Memorial Day weekend, Washington County's premier destination for aquatic recreation turns much more hectic. As the weather warms, the water line recedes and the surface crowds with boaters. "For people looking to get in the water and do water sports and activities, this is the spot," said Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Rich Musser, who oversees the marine patrol division. "We're looking at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Challenger Pace concedes WashCo chair race to incumbent

Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace says she doesn't have enough votes to force a November runoff. Beach Pace, the Hillsboro city councilor who challenged Kathryn Harrington for the position Washington County chair, has conceded the race to the incumbent. Unofficial election results show that Pace trails Harrington by about 8,000 votes, with 45.2% compared to Harrington's 53.5%. "Updated election results show that I have not received enough votes to win the Washington County commissioner at-large race," said Pace in an emailed statement from her campaign Friday, May 20. "I have called Chair Harrington to let her know that...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Forest Grove News Times

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Ballot count confusion marks Oregon primary results

Slow count in Clackamas County hinders results in some primary election racesWednesday dawned with Oregon politics in a bleary state after a Tuesday night filled with upsets, slam-dunks, close calls and voting breakdowns. In spite of any primary election hangover, the state now moves on to what's already a hyperactive and historic election in November. "The general election starts Wednesday — full court press," said Betsy Johnson, the former state senator mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation, on Tuesday night. Among the developments the morning after: As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Adams-Wannberg leading in race for county auditor

The controversial race pits Kristine Adams-Wannberg against John Hutzler, who has held the post for 12 years.A challenger to a 12-year veteran has a clear lead in a controversial race for auditor of Washington County. Kristine Adams-Wannberg, who currently serves as the county's principal management auditor, was significantly ahead in early election results with 63.33% of the vote compared to incumbent John Hutzler who had collected only 36.01%. Adams-Wannberg ran on a platform of improved transparency, efficiency and effectiveness throughout the county. She listed modernizing the auditor's office and conducting audits on topics she considers high priority areas such as...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Person
Shemia Fagan
Forest Grove News Times

Incumbent Kevin Barton wins WashCo DA election

UPDATE: Challenger Brian Decker conceded the race Tuesday night as Barton leads by more than 10 points.Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton has turned back a challenge from Brian Decker in the Tuesday, May 17, election, unofficial results show. The incumbent Barton received 55.2% of the votes, with challenger Decker at 44.5%, unofficial results as of Friday, May 20, show. Barton told Pamplin Media Group that he is proud to be able to continue as DA for his community. "I said when I ran that I thought this race would be a referendum on public safety, not just in Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County voters uphold ban on flavored tobacco

County commissioners banned the products before Plaid Pantry pushed the issue on the ballot.Washington County voters overwhelmingly upheld a ban on sales of flavored tobacco. According to election returns released by the Secretary of State's Office Tuesday evening, 76 percent of ballots were against a repeal of a county policy banning sales. The ban is the first of its kind among Oregon counties. County Commissioner Nafisa Fai and other proponents of the ban have pointed to data provided by health organizations like the American Lung Association and the American Cancer Society showing an increase in flavored tobacco products, which are...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro man sentenced for role in methamphetamine ring

Prosecutors say John Armas, of Hillsboro, helped distribute more than 5 kilograms of meth in the area. A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine through the city, a release by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon says. John Armas, 44, ran the Hillsboro cell of a larger meth distribution network in Oregon, court documents show. Prosecutors say Armas would receive pounds of the drug from Victor Alvarez Farfan, 50, of Oregon City, or an associate, and then distribute it to other conspirators. The press release says Armas planned and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Incumbents cruise in Westside legislative primaries

Unofficial results in the May 17 primary election were reported just after 8 p.m.Unofficial results from the Tuesday, May 17, primary election have been rolling in. As Democrats and Republicans make their selections in party primaries for legislative races across Washington County, not every race has a clear-cut winner or loser. Here's the situation as of Friday morning, May 20, as reported by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Who's up? • Senate District 13 (R): John Velez. The Sherwood real estate agent and city volunteer didn't face an opponent for his party's nomination, with incumbent Sen. Kim Thatcher instead...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawsuits#Election Security#State#Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Strategies to stop reckless driving

Shaelyn McDonald: 'Everyone has the right to feel safe and comfortable on the road.'On July 14, 2018, my family went on a bike ride in our neighborhood. My dad was in front, then my mom, me and my little brother. We were riding along a straight, quiet road. Dad came to a side street and looked both ways. He saw no cars, so he kept going. The rest of us got to the end of the sidewalk when we saw a Nissan Titan driving towards the main road from a cul-de-sac. I thought he would stop at the stop...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Incumbents win Metro council, auditor seats

The elected regional government in the Portland area is the only one of its kind in the country.In the most hotly contested Metro Council race, District 6 incumbent Duncan Hwang was headed to re-election in early results in the May 17 primary election with 67% of the vote. His only challenger, Terri Preeg Riggsby, had 32.5%. Hwang has only been in office since early January. He is co-director of the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon and reported raising $97,944 by election day. Terri Preeg Riggsby is the general manager of the HAKI Community Organization, a nonprofit organization serving...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County voters increase funding for Sheriff's Office

Two-thirds of voters in the Enhanced Sheriff's Patrol District voted in favor of a property tax increase.Voters in urban unincorporated Washington County chose to increase funding for the Sheriff's Office. According to election results Tuesday, 67% of voters in the Enhanced Sheriff's Patrol District, which contains developed parts of the county that fall outside city limits — such as Bethany, Aloha and Cedar Mill — supported a property tax increase to fund law enforcement. "We are happy to see the unwavering support from the community members within the Enhanced Sheriff's Patrol District," said Sheriff Pat Garrett in a statement. "It...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County prepares for wildfire season

Rains provide some room for optimism, but firefighters aren't resting on their laurels.For firefighters out in the wild, everything is a bit lighter. Firefighting trucks need to traverse uneven roadways. Their hoses need to stretch across brush. And their protective gear needs to be light for the long haul. All month on some private logging land outside Gaston, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has been training crews to dig lines and transport water to fight wildland fires. "The biggest difference is out in the wildland, you have to be mobile and agile," said Lt. Matt Fehrenbacher of Tualatin Valley...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Forest Grove News Times

Former Forest Grove police officers could finally stand trial

Steven Teets' trial for a pair of second-degree misdemeanor was scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.A pair of former Forest Grove Police Department officers could finally appear in court this summer. At a hearing in Hillsboro Monday afternoon, Steven Teets' trial for a pair of second-degree misdemeanors — criminal misconduct and disorderly conduct — was scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, by Washington County Circuit Judge Eric Butterfield. Both Washington County deputy district attorney Andrew Freeman and Teets' defense attorney Derek Ashton declined to comment following the hearing. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo Chair Harrington has early lead over challenger

Despite her campaign being dogged by an internal investigation, Harrington has a comfortable lead in early results. Early election results show that incumbent Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington has a lead over challenger Beach Pace, the Hillsboro City Councilor looking to unseat Harrington. Unofficial election results show Harrington leads Pace with 54% of the vote. The gap has been slowly closing as data is updated, however, and Pace currently holds just over 44% of the vote, with about 7,800 votes separating her from Harrington. Pace says she is not conceding the race and will continue to watch the vote county...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grovers pass funding for fire, police, parks and library

The new levy would contribute over $4 million per year, or about 14% of the city's general fund.Forest Grovers appear to have voted in favor of funding for their fire fighters, police officers, parks and library services. According to results released by the Secretary of State's Office Tuesday night, 60 percent of ballots were cast in favor of increasing property taxes to fund the city services. "I feel very good about it. I think it's an indication that people of Forest Grove took a deep breath and said it's worth it. City staff have done their homework and we're moving...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County mourns Ralph Brown

The yearlong search for Ralph Brown has come to a close with the discovery of his body near Newberg.Washington County is mourning the loss of one of its most active public servants and leaders, as the yearlong search for Ralph Brown officially came to a close this week. Brown grew up in Astoria and, according to his daughter Laurie Saunders, met his wife Carol in middle school. For 40 years in the Hillsboro School District — as a teacher, counselor and principal — Brown taught and mentored students who then grew up and sent their own kids to his classrooms....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
135
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy