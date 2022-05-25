ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Surprise Squad honors special Spanish teacher in Granby

 3 days ago

Mental health expert discusses how to navigate conversations about Texas shooting. Discussions are growing on how to navigate conversations with loved ones following Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Texas....

Saturday morning news update

In this update, local communities continue to grieve with Texas in the wake of the deadly elementary school shooting on Tuesday, the Greenfield Police Department is facing major budget cuts, and the Northampton Public School Committee voted last night to end a temporary mask mandate. Plus, Meteorologist Zach Duhaime has your latest forecast.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke mayor to go school-to-school to evaluate safety measures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is taking action to make sure safety measures are in place at every school in the city in response to what happened in Texas. “It’s hard to imagine, breaks my heart,” Garcia said. Garcia, a father of 10-year-old twins, reacted...
HOLYOKE, MA
Wilbraham and Monson Academy holds senior graduation ceremony

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Wilbraham & Monson Academy held their senior graduation ceremony Saturday. The commencement speaker was Katlyn Grasso, the founder and CEO of GenHERation, a network where young women and companies connect. Wilbraham & Monson Academy is a college preparatory middle and upper school that helps provide experience for...
WILBRAHAM, MA
Local leaders: social media threats becoming common

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Just days after the school shooting in Texas, a local middle school received threats alluding to a school shooting. Local officials said these threats are becoming increasingly more common, and they tend to increase around high-profile events like the tragic one in Texas. Just days after...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Community to come together Sunday to support injured motorcyclists

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -After five motorcyclists, including two from western Mass. were seriously injured in a crash, the community is officially coming together for the first time this weekend to help support them. Two riders from the Moose Lodge are still battling back from the injuries they sustained last month....
ENFIELD, CT
Paddle N’ Party expanding summer offerings

Police investigating possible threat against West Springfield school. Greenfield Police handler and K-9 reunited after hours-long search. Greenfield Police handler and K-9 reunited after hours-long search. Police investigating possible threat against West Springfield school. Updated: 11 hours ago. West Springfield Police are investigating a possible threat against their middle school.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield holds Memorial Day ceremony at Court Square

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An annual Memorial Day commemorative ceremony was held Friday afternoon in Springfield. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris joined Veterans’ Services Department Director Tom Belton and others. The program included an honorary wreath laying ceremony at the veterans...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Friday morning news update

In this update, local communities continue to grieve with Texas in the wake of the deadly elementary school shooting on Tuesday, the Greenfield Police Department is facing major budget cuts, and the Northampton Public School Committee voted last night to end a temporary mask mandate. Plus, Meteorologist Zach Duhaime has your latest forecast.
GREENFIELD, MA
Women in Milford, Bellingham targeted by suspect tampering with their cars

MILFORD - Women in Milford and Bellingham are being warned of a man who, police say, is tampering with women's cars and then offering to drive them home.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center.Police have advised that if a car has a flat tire, you should not try to start it. Women are advised to park in well-lit areas, avoid walking to their vehicle alone and call police if they notice suspicious activity. 
MILFORD, MA
Annual Memorial Day ceremony held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An annual Memorial Day commemorative ceremony was held Friday afternoon in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris joined the Veterans’ Services Department. The program included an honorary wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Monuments in Court Square. “I strongly encourage all...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Friday afternoon news update

In this update, local communities continue to grieve with Texas in the wake of the deadly elementary school shooting on Tuesday, the Greenfield Police Department is facing major budget cuts, and the Northampton Public School Committee voted last night to end a temporary mask mandate. Plus, Meteorologist Zach Duhaime has your latest forecast.
GREENFIELD, MA
Place 2 Be to open Springfield location in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame June 1

Place 2 Be, an Instagram famous restaurant in Hartford, is officially opening its doors in Springfield on June 1. “We’re beyond excited to open the doors to The Place 2 Be Springfield and bring our audacious brand and unique brunch experience to Massachusetts,” said Gina Luari, founder and CEO of TP2B. “Guests from the area already make the drive down to our Connecticut locations, so we are thrilled to be able to provide our TP2B energy and bold vibe right in their own backyard.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA

