CHARLOTTE — A newly built, modern abode in Myers Park held the highest sale price last month in Mecklenburg County, trading for $5.65 million in late April. The 7,072-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It was designed for entertaining, with an open floor plan and smart-home features incorporated throughout the home. It also includes 20-foot-tall, electronic glass doors in the great room that open to the pool and outdoor sitting area, according to its listing details.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO