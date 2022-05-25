ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

By Pamplin Media Group
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeUMc_0fqN8GP600 Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.

Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election in the county.

Later that evening, Hall responded to Fagan's formal request for detailed plan outlining the tallying timeline, promising election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2.

Hall's memo, which said the county had received a total of 116,012 ballots noted that 57,550 of ballots received have been counted and uploaded, with 7,543 duplicated and 38,381 yet to be duplicated as of 7 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Hall did not immediately respond to a Pamplin Media Group email asking the clerk why the total number of ballots reportedly counted, duplicated, and yet to be duplicated adds up to 103,474, significantly less than the indicated total number received of 116,012. A spokesperson for Fagan's office said they have also inquired about the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the county said that the election office has been unable to answer questions from reporters due to an "emerging situation" at the office.

"A group of activists have gathered. So far about 25 people and two dogs," wrote county spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie-Webb on May 25. "At this time, we are not expecting this to interfere with the ballot processing. Currently, there are no security concerns. We will let know if this changes."

During Tuesday's meeting, Oregon's chief elections officer confirmed she is unable to "take over" the delayed county election after Hall was made aware weeks in advance of a ballot misprint possibly impacting up to two-thirds of ballots — yet did not accept help offered by Fagan and county officials.

Fagan said that overtaking the election "would be in violation of state law, and it would also conflict with my constitutional responsibility to oversee and audit the election results in Clackamas."

"It would cause uncertainty by risking a summer of lawsuits over whether the results of an election conducted by someone other than the county clerk was a lawfully conducted election," she added.

Fagan said she first learned of the printing issue on May 3 and reached out to Hall within 24 hours to help set up the process of securely duplicating and correcting impacted ballots, an offer she says Hall refused.

"We inquired about availability of resources at that time to complete that work, and the Clackamas County clerk reported at that time that they had sufficient resources in the county to complete the work by the deadline," Fagan said.

Hall reiterated this claim to have enough help at the Board of County Commissioners' May 12 meeting, and Fagan said that her office received no further updates from the clerk until after a deputy with the state's Elections Division alerted Fagan of staffing level concerns on May 16, the day prior to election day.

"We then offered to provide additional resources at that time, including sending our own staff, facilitating support from other counties and providing experienced managers who know how to quickly stand up a large operation. That help was not accepted," Fagan said.

Fagan has herself observed the Clackamas tallying process in-person and said her office has been on-site at the elections office every day since May 16. Fagan asked "three different times" how many ballots had been counted to that point," to which she claimed "they simply would not and could not give us an answer."

"It was very surprising and disappointing that the county had not adequately staffed up to tally the number of ballots it was receiving, despite our best efforts to help," Fagan said. "The amount of ballots that they had actually processed on election night came as a disappointment, not only to me, but I know to many people who had been told that they had resources that they needed to get this done."

Fagan said that in the following days, she did not hear back from Hall on any of her offerings including "the assistance of elections experts from the Oregon Elections Division, … information in an email on how to estimate your operations capacity and create a timeline," and additional staffing resources.

On Wedneday, May 18, Luke Belant, deputy director of the state's Elections Division, sent Hall an informal instruction outlining a request for the county's tallying plans. Hall requested an additional day, citing the need for additional information from the first day of fully-staffed ballot duplication efforts that Fagan said did not take place until Monday.

Hall responded Thursday morning that she was working on a response, a task she said was "adding additional hours of work" for her and her staff, continuing that they "should be doing tasks to do with the election at hand."

About 25 minutes later, Fagan wrote to Hall: "With respect, all of the information we are asking for to work with you is directly related to the election at hand. To complete this work securely, transparently, accurately, and timely requires a plan. We are asking to see your plan and/or help create the plan."

Just over an hour later, Hall simply replied: "Noted."

On Friday, Fagan said her office sent a "formal legal instruction to the clerk to provide us with a plan and a timeline for completing their work."

Continuing to monitor the elections process on-site via senior elections personnel through the weekend, Fagan said a "productive meeting" was then held the following Monday, May 23, between herself, Hall, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith and county election officials reviewing the written plan as well as election security procedures, which she said are classified. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiUGG_0fqN8GP600

To gain as much expert counsel as possible throughout the process, Fagan said she has been in contact with a number of former secretaries of state.

She said ex-officials "expressed empathy for the situation, how frustrating it is, but none of them had dealt with anything quite like this on this scale before."

Clackamas is the only county in the Metro area with an independently elected clerk who is not directly accountable to the Board of Commissioners as an employee. Fagan said, "I think that's something that the Legislature is going to have to grapple with, whether this is a model that works for such a large county."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

It's time to restore trust in Clackamas County elections

Pamplin Media Group editorial board: Sherry Hall must leave clerk's office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County's elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office. Calling for the county's clerk to resign or be recalled after her latest disastrous antics was an easy decision for Pamplin Media Group, since it was a decision that we've already made — repeatedly. Our editorial board called for her removal in 2010, after Sherry Hall's office cost the county an extra $120,000 by misprinting ballots to include a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

County election work continues

Flawed barcodes on thousands of ballots is requiring Clackamas County Elections officials to adjust. At the direction of the Board of County Commissioners, the county is establishing systems to ensure the County Elections Office counts every vote by the state certification deadline of June 13 or earlier. This is in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Portland Tribune

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility. I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County to release timeline for counting May ballots

Duplication process begins in Clackamas County after voting machine issuesClackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who is in charge of county elections, was expected to produce a timeline on Monday for getting all the primary ballots counted after a printing error delayed the process in last week's May primary election. Earlier on Monday, election workers began the process of duplicating tens of thousands of ballots kicked out by voting machines. The deadline to get all ballots counted is June 13, and far less than half the votes that were cast have been counted so far. Hall knew there was a barcode ballot error weeks before the primary, but did not accept the state's repeated offer for help. She is facing a re-election challenge in November. Hall declined to speak with KOIN 6 about the ballot troubles. KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Opinion: Did Sherry Hall attempt to undermine election process?

Wayne Potter: Clerk's ineptness or deliberate sabotage means she has every reason to resign.Clackamas County's elections clerk has failed in her leadership during the May 17 primary election. The current primary election ballot counting fiasco completely falls on the back of Elections Clerk Sherry Hall. I don't know whether it was caused by her attempt to purposely undermine the existing election system or just pure leadership ineptness. It doesn't really matter if it is either of these reasons, because she currently has every reason to resign. Hall has clearly demonstrated that she is not capable of being competent enough to organize the next election. She should just resign and move on. I would also support an investigation by the Legislature or by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. I say this because we need to determine if Hall's efforts were designed to undermine our county elections system. Wayne Potter is a resident of Oak Grove, a neighborhood in unincorporated Clackamas County. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Person
Shemia Fagan
Canby Herald

Rep. Janelle Bynum urges probe of Clackamas County ballot blunder

Democratic chair of Oregon House Judiciary Committee condemns Election Clerk Sherry Hall's lack of urgency in response to misprintOregon Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, is requesting a formal investigation into a blurred-barcode debacle possibly impacting up to two-thirds of Clackamas County ballots filed in the May 17 primary election, resulting in delayed vote counts, public uncertainty and the emergency reassignment of 200 employees to work at the elections office. Bynum, who chairs the Oregon House Judiciary Committee, released a statement calling out County Clerk Sherry Hall for her "inaction" once alerted of the misprint two weeks prior to the election,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

McLeod-Skinner complains about Clackamas County vote count

The official complaint alleges a Schrader campaign observer was allowed earlier access to watch the process. More problems surrounding the ballot fiasco in Clackamas County surfaced Thursday, May 19, after Jamie McLeod-Skinner's campaign filed a formal complaint saying that they weren't given equal access to observe the tallying process. McLeod-Skinner...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities that are going on in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in coming weeksCar wash fundraiser set for June 5 Molalla Nazarene Church will hold a teen fundraiser car wash from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Molalla Fire District station. The event will accept donations to go toward summer camps. Molalla's Summer Jam slated for June 4 Molalla River Summer Jam will be June 4 at 180 Industrial Way in Molalla. The event is a tribute to Molalla's large music and small business community and will feature...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

Canby School District busy with two projects

Special events will mark the completion of Senior Park and the beginning of expansion work.School may be nearing the end of the year, but the Canby School District has some interesting projects in the works. Canby High School will be the scene of the completion of a project focused on the CHS classes that graduated during the pandemic. To that end, a dedication ceremony for Senior Park will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2. With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Canby High School leaders wanted to do something special for the senior class graduating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawsuits#Election Security#State#Pamplin Media Group
Canby Herald

Fagan: Clackamas County Elections delays 'unacceptable'

Secretary of State blasts slow results, lack of communication from county officials as key races remain in limbo.State officials are unhappy with how Clackamas County Elections handled Tuesday night's primary election, calling slow results and delays "unacceptable." In an emergency meeting on May 18, Clackamas County Administrator Gary Schmidt announced adding another 200 employees from different departments to work shifts at the elections office, on top of the 37 employees previously reallocated. Clackamas County was hours behind the rest of Oregon's 36 counties in reporting results to the state from the Tuesday, May 17, election. Those delays left the final...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby's parks master plan review underway

The community will have one more chance to ask questions, provide input on the plan at a June 8 forumThe City of Canby is working to finalize its parks and recreation master plan for once more public review. The first draft was presented to the public in January. Consultants with BerryDunn have taken feedback from city planners, counselors and the community and will present a final draft for review at a joint work session between city council and the parks and recreation master plan steering committee for on Wednesday, June 1. The city will host a final public-input forum for the master plan with BerryDunn to discuss the draft plan, provide any updates on findings and discuss next steps. The meeting will be held on Wednesday June 8, at 6 p.m. at the Canby Police Department — 1175 NW Third Ave. The draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan and draft Parks and Recreation Methodology Study are available online. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Amid major delays, Clackamas County leaders slam election clerk

County administrator says he's reassigning up to 200 people from other departments to help with the vote count.Smudged barcodes on voter ballots have thrown the Clackamas County primary elections — and results of a number of big races in the county and beyond — into turmoil that will likely take weeks to solve. On Wednesday, county leaders blamed the independently elected county clerk, Sherry Hall, for not accepting offers of help sooner. "The fact that they were behind in issuing results is no surprise," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "They have known about the blurred bar codes for weeks....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Canby Herald

Ballot count confusion marks Oregon primary results

Slow count in Clackamas County hinders results in some primary election racesWednesday dawned with Oregon politics in a bleary state after a Tuesday night filled with upsets, slam-dunks, close calls and voting breakdowns. In spite of any primary election hangover, the state now moves on to what's already a hyperactive and historic election in November. "The general election starts Wednesday — full court press," said Betsy Johnson, the former state senator mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation, on Tuesday night. Among the developments the morning after: As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Later returns in Clackamas County board races favor Democrats

UPDATE: Sonya Fischer, Libra Forde pull closer to leaders Ben West and Paul Savas as count continues; ballot error likely to delay final results from May 17 primary election until JuneClackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer increased her share of the early count of votes from 34% to over 36% on Wednesday as ballots continue to be slowly counted over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Libra Forde, who is challenging Commissioner Paul Savas in a separate county board race, was bolstered from 20% to nearly 23% after another day of ballot counting. While county commission races are technically nonpartisan,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Savas, West lead early returns in Clackamas County board races

Ballot error likely to delay final results from May 17 primary election until JuneOne incumbent and one city councilor hold the early leads in races for open positions on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, with Paul Savas leading Position 2 votes and Ben West the frontrunner for Position 5. Savas and West will both need more than 50% of the final tally to avoid a November runoff election with the candidate getting the second-most number of votes in each race. Final results will likely not be confirmed until June following Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement earlier this month...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more.The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at Oregon Tech's Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Wednesday, May 18 featured inquiry and analysis conducted by junior, senior and graduate students as class projects in engineering, technology, health, manufacturing and other disciplines. Projects were evaluated by a panel of five judges who scored the entries based on clarity, innovation, relevance, layout...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
70
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy