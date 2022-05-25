ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

By Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeUMc_0fqN81FS00 Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.

Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election in the county.

Later that evening, Hall responded to Fagan's formal request for detailed plan outlining the tallying timeline, promising election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2.

Hall's memo, which said the county had received a total of 116,012 ballots noted that 57,550 of ballots received have been counted and uploaded, with 7,543 duplicated and 38,381 yet to be duplicated as of 7 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Hall did not immediately respond to a Pamplin Media Group email asking the clerk why the total number of ballots reportedly counted, duplicated, and yet to be duplicated adds up to 103,474, significantly less than the indicated total number received of 116,012. A spokesperson for Fagan's office said they have also inquired about the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the county said that the election office has been unable to answer questions from reporters due to an "emerging situation" at the office.

"A group of activists have gathered. So far about 25 people and two dogs," wrote county spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie-Webb on May 25. "At this time, we are not expecting this to interfere with the ballot processing. Currently, there are no security concerns. We will let know if this changes."

During Tuesday's meeting, Oregon's chief elections officer confirmed she is unable to "take over" the delayed county election after Hall was made aware weeks in advance of a ballot misprint possibly impacting up to two-thirds of ballots — yet did not accept help offered by Fagan and county officials.

Fagan said that overtaking the election "would be in violation of state law, and it would also conflict with my constitutional responsibility to oversee and audit the election results in Clackamas."

"It would cause uncertainty by risking a summer of lawsuits over whether the results of an election conducted by someone other than the county clerk was a lawfully conducted election," she added.

Fagan said she first learned of the printing issue on May 3 and reached out to Hall within 24 hours to help set up the process of securely duplicating and correcting impacted ballots, an offer she says Hall refused.

"We inquired about availability of resources at that time to complete that work, and the Clackamas County clerk reported at that time that they had sufficient resources in the county to complete the work by the deadline," Fagan said.

Hall reiterated this claim to have enough help at the Board of County Commissioners' May 12 meeting, and Fagan said that her office received no further updates from the clerk until after a deputy with the state's Elections Division alerted Fagan of staffing level concerns on May 16, the day prior to election day.

"We then offered to provide additional resources at that time, including sending our own staff, facilitating support from other counties and providing experienced managers who know how to quickly stand up a large operation. That help was not accepted," Fagan said.

Fagan has herself observed the Clackamas tallying process in-person and said her office has been on-site at the elections office every day since May 16. Fagan asked "three different times" how many ballots had been counted to that point," to which she claimed "they simply would not and could not give us an answer."

"It was very surprising and disappointing that the county had not adequately staffed up to tally the number of ballots it was receiving, despite our best efforts to help," Fagan said. "The amount of ballots that they had actually processed on election night came as a disappointment, not only to me, but I know to many people who had been told that they had resources that they needed to get this done."

Fagan said that in the following days, she did not hear back from Hall on any of her offerings including "the assistance of elections experts from the Oregon Elections Division, … information in an email on how to estimate your operations capacity and create a timeline," and additional staffing resources.

On Wedneday, May 18, Luke Belant, deputy director of the state's Elections Division, sent Hall an informal instruction outlining a request for the county's tallying plans. Hall requested an additional day, citing the need for additional information from the first day of fully-staffed ballot duplication efforts that Fagan said did not take place until Monday.

Hall responded Thursday morning that she was working on a response, a task she said was "adding additional hours of work" for her and her staff, continuing that they "should be doing tasks to do with the election at hand."

About 25 minutes later, Fagan wrote to Hall: "With respect, all of the information we are asking for to work with you is directly related to the election at hand. To complete this work securely, transparently, accurately, and timely requires a plan. We are asking to see your plan and/or help create the plan."

Just over an hour later, Hall simply replied: "Noted."

On Friday, Fagan said her office sent a "formal legal instruction to the clerk to provide us with a plan and a timeline for completing their work."

On Friday, Fagan said her office sent a "formal legal instruction to the clerk to provide us with a plan and a timeline for completing their work."

Continuing to monitor the elections process on-site via senior elections personnel through the weekend, Fagan said a "productive meeting" was then held the following Monday, May 23, between herself, Hall, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith and county election officials reviewing the written plan as well as election security procedures, which she said are classified.

To gain as much expert counsel as possible throughout the process, Fagan said she has been in contact with a number of former secretaries of state.

She said ex-officials "expressed empathy for the situation, how frustrating it is, but none of them had dealt with anything quite like this on this scale before."

Clackamas is the only county in the Metro area with an independently elected clerk who is not directly accountable to the Board of Commissioners as an employee. Fagan said, "I think that's something that the Legislature is going to have to grapple with, whether this is a model that works for such a large county."

Steve Bates concedes race for Senate 26 Republican candidacy

Boring resident congratulates Daniel Bonham, calls a 'sunset' to his political careerWhen early election results came through May 17, Boring resident and Republican primary candidate for Senate District 26 Steve Bates was hesitant to concede with so many Clackamas County votes left uncounted. By Monday, May 23, with 50,000 votes counted in Clackamas County, Bates said he'd called his opponent Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, and "congratulated him on his apparent victory." SD26 also includes Hood River, Sandy, Estacada, Canby and a section of unincorporated Clackamas County that includes Beavercreek. "As the Clackamas County vote count has been slowly trickling...
Promise: Clackamas County ballots counted by June 2

Clerk Sherry Hall sends a schedule for counting defective ballots to the Oregon secretary of state.Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall promises election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2 — 11 days before Oregon law requires the results to be certified. Hall made the commitment in a Tuesday, May 24, memo to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who had requested the schedule last week. The memo also said the county had received 116,012 ballots by Tuesday, the last day it is legally required to count them if they are postmarked by May 17, primary...
Opinion: Clackamas County elections are foundation of democracy

Charles Gallia: Clerk Sherry Hall is up for reelection, and her opponent, Catherine McMullen, has taken the time to educate herself and become certified on elections.A friend pointed out that our national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," ends with a question mark. The question is whether or not the idea of democracy, our democracy, still exists. The idea is predicated on the consent of the governed, our will to be governed. This idea of ours, this democratic experiment, relies on people agreeing to and respecting government institutions. Elections are a cornerstone. That foundation has been shaken several times lately. The...
Clackamas County updates ballot count website

UPDATE: County election office now reports that 50% of ballots have been counted.Clackamas County launched and updated a new website about its problem-plagued 2022 primary election returns on Monday, May 23. The site tracks the count that has been slowed by a barcode printing error on county ballots. It also includes a "frequently asked questions" page about the problem and a flowchart of how ballots are counted. The count has been slowed because ballots with defective barcodes must be duplicated by a hand by a two-person team including a Democrat and Republican before being run through counting machines....
Resigning Milwaukie councilor: 'I must prioritize my health'

Angel Falconer describes how her recent bout with COVID exposed underlying health concerns.On May 4, Councilor Angel Falconer resigned from the Milwaukie City Council, saying she was fighting back tears as she described to fellow councilors how her recent bout with COVID exposed underlying health conditions. "I must prioritize my health in a way that has not been possible since beginning my service on City Council," Falconer said. "I will miss working with council and staff, but I know that this city is rich with talented and dedicated people who will continue moving Milwaukie forward." All the city staff...
Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County to release timeline for counting May ballots

Duplication process begins in Clackamas County after voting machine issuesClackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who is in charge of county elections, was expected to produce a timeline on Monday for getting all the primary ballots counted after a printing error delayed the process in last week's May primary election. Earlier on Monday, election workers began the process of duplicating tens of thousands of ballots kicked out by voting machines. The deadline to get all ballots counted is June 13, and far less than half the votes that were cast have been counted so far. Hall knew there was a barcode ballot error weeks before the primary, but did not accept the state's repeated offer for help. She is facing a re-election challenge in November. Hall declined to speak with KOIN 6 about the ballot troubles. KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn, Oregon City weigh bike-ped bridge proposal

City officials discuss contextual significance of adopting the long-term project into formal plansOregon City and West Linn's elected officials are weighing the pros and cons of adding an Oregon Department of Transportation-proposed bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River to their Transportation System Plans, thereby codifying their intent to fund the project in the future. West Linn councilors and Oregon City commissioners ultimately agreed during a joint meeting on Thursday, May 26, that before they can decide, further answers will be needed from ODOT regarding how their endorsement will, if at all, impact the eventual construction of the bridge....
Plans in place to force Oregonians to pay for the privilege of waiting in traffic

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
Gov. Brown names 100th person to Oregon judgeship

Jacqueline Alarcon will fill vacancy in Multnomah County; Brown has named 52 women and 25 people of color.Jacqueline Alarcón is Gov. Kate Brown's 100th appointment to a state judgeship during Brown's tenure. Alarcón will succeed Judge Jerry Hodson, who retires from Position 3 on June 30 after having been on the Multnomah County Circuit Court since 2005. Alarcón will be assigned to the court's family law department. She will be up for election Nov. 8 to a full six-year term. She was chosen from a pool of applicants vetted for their experience in family law. "Jackie Alarcón's professional and lived...
Mozyrsky concedes, doesn't endorse in Portland City Council race

The third-place finisher said he will meet with Hardesty and Gonzales before making a decision.Portland City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky conceded defeat on Monday, May 23, in the race to unseat incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty but did not endorse her or her runoff opponent Rene Gonzalez. Mozyrsky said he will meet with his campaign staff and the two candidates in coming weeks before deciding whether to endorse either of them. Hardesty is open and encouraged to meet with Mozyrsky. "We want to appreciate Vadim Mozyrsky for his campaign and continued public service. Our democracy is stronger with robust civic...
Incumbents plan runs in Oak Lodge Water election in August

Board recently appoints Port of Portland employee, Oak Lodge resident Heidi Bullock to fill vacancy.An August election is shaping up for all five Oak Lodge Water Services' board member positions. Just after appointing a citizen scientist to one of the empty seats, many current members announced they would run for reelection. Ginny Van Loo, OLWS secretary/vice president, said she's planning on running, as are most — if not all — of the current board members. The board recently appointed Heidi Bullock to fill the vacancy left by Mark Knudson after he moved out of the district. "Clean drinking water and...
Grand Ronde moves to intervene in Willamette Falls land condemnation

Tribal group argues against PGE's eminent domain claim for contested land at the fallsThe Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde would like to be considered a defendant in a federal court action filed by Portland General Electric to condemn the contested land around Willamette Falls. The Grand Ronde filed a motion to intervene in the case May 19, where they asserted their cultural and historic interests in the area — which includes the spot where they built a ceremonial fishing platform in 2018. PGE owns land on the West Linn side of the falls and operates the Sullivan Hydroelectric Plant...
Prepare for big 'in-person' Multnomah County Fair at Oaks Park

For the first time in 2 years the Multnomah County Fair will freely welcome visitors, Memorial Day Weekend, at Oaks ParkAfter being shut down in 2020 — and after having visitors shut out from visiting the exhibition hall that was actually set up in 2021, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — organizers of the 2022 Multnomah County Fair say this year will be in-person, and full of fun and activity. The historic fair again returns to nonprofit Oaks Amusement Park for three days in May, over the Memorial Day weekend. "Given the past two years, this — the 117th...
Portland School District approves $1.89 billion budget

PTAs pressure school board to reconsider teacher cuts as PPS labor costs continue to rise.After months of criticism over plans to cut teaching positions, a nearly $1.89 billion budget for Portland Public Schools was approved Tuesday, May 24. The spending plan was approved 4-1-1, with PPS school board member Julia Brim-Edwards opposed, board member Gary Hollands abstaining and student representative Jackson Weinberg unofficially voting "no." Board Chair Michelle DePass was absent. The tentative budget, which includes what district leaders called "thoughtful compromises," is slated to be adopted by the school board in June. It will use more than...
Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Multnomah County to buy lot next to behavioral health center

The county plans to pay $3.1 million for a parking lot next to its new Behavioral Health Resource Center in Portland.Multnomah County will acquire a parking lot adjacent to the new Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland to support the center's workers and other potential uses. The county board of commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the nearly 6,200-square-foot lot at 801 S.W. Harvey Milk St. for $3.1 million on Thursday, May 19. The lot will provide parking for the center's providers and staff, make it easier to receive deliveries and accommodate emergency vehicles, county officials say. They added...
Women win: Oregon as a trendsetter for other states

Liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican: in the May primary, women shined in local, regional and statewide races. Oregon voters are poised to elect a woman to succeed another woman as governor — a rarity in the United States — as a result of the May 17 primary. Voters also put women in position to win four of Oregon's six seats in the U.S. House, including the newly created 6th District that winds from Portland suburbs into the mid-Willamette Valley. One of those races could pit a Democratic woman against a Republican woman, although the vote count is incomplete in the Democratic...
Judge rules against homeless shelter funding initiative

The People for Portland measure would require each county spend three-quarters of the Metro money on shelters.A Multnomah County judge ruled Monday that an effort to radically alter the way the Portland region addresses homelessness cannot move forward in its current form. Since March, the nonprofit political group People for Portland has been trying to get a measure on the November ballot that would shift most of the money generated from a tax on affluent residents away from services to keep people in their homes and toward creating temporary shelters. The proposal also sought to make governments in the Portland region enforce any public camping bans they had on the books to receive the money. Lawyers for Metro, the regional government, rejected People for Portland's proposal twice, saying that the wording and the intent of the measure violated the Oregon Constitution. People for Portland appealed the decision in April to the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Bushong sided in Metro's favor Monday, ruling People for Portland made two legal errors. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
