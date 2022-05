FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Annandale woman has succumbed to her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle last Friday, Fairfax County police said. According to police, on May 20, a driver of a Nissan Sentra lost control of her vehicle after she dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car. The vehicle crossed the center median and got onto the south sidewalk of Maple Place. As a result, four people were struck.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO