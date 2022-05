SALT LAKE CITY — The Memorial Day weekend is often viewed as the unofficial start of summer, especially as school years come to an end and families look to travel. AAA unveiled its travel estimates earlier this month, projecting that 39.2 million Americans will either fly or drive for this weekend, which represents an 8% increase from last year. The increase in travel is anticipated despite record-high inflation and gas prices.

