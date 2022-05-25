Organized ice hockey fighting is apparently now a thing that exists in sports

Have you ever wanted to see ice hockey fighting be turned into its own sport, sans the sticks and pucks? Well, folks, I have good news for you!

Ice Wars International is making that dream a reality by mixing hockey fighting with a MMA-style ruleset for our own enjoyment. Yes, this is 100 percent a real thing. No pranks or April Fools jokes here. Organized hockey fighting is now a reality.

Over the weekend, Ice Wars International kicked off its first event of four in Edmonton with “professional and semi professional fighters at the top of their game in top fighting condition” who went head-to-head in minute long, two-round bouts.

Seriously, it’s as incredible as it sounds.

Similarly to fighting in hockey games, these matches have rules, albeit a few different ones, such as no head-butting or biting, no hair-pulling or kneeing, and combatants helmets and gloves must stay on at all times. Plus, they wear MMA gloves alongside their full hockey gear!

Ice Wars International was founded by A.J. Galante, the same former teenage general manager of the Danbury Trashers who was famously featured on the Netflix documentary “Untold: Crimes and Penalties”!

What a career path, right? Hockey fighting enthusiasts, rejoice!