You can't beat the press

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches above 8000 feet, with higher amounts possible, greatest on north and east facing slopes. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by severe winter conditions. Wet snow may impact travel on Highway 14 through Burgess Junction.
