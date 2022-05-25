ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can't beat the press

By STAFF OPINION KAREN E. DAVIS
Belgrade News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of the more newsworthy front pages of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Ever. And I was about to have the oddest day of my long career as a reporter. It was early Thursday morning, May 25, 2017. U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke had quit his job to become the secretary...

Comments / 2

yourbigsky.com

Largest recorded earthquakes in Montana

Some may not believe this, but Montana is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the nation. The Great Montana Shake out says earthquake activity in Montana usually happens in the state’s mountainous western region since it lies in the intermountain seismic belt. While earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 are less likely, Montana earthquakes can range as large as 7.5.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been To The Oldest Restaurant in Montana?

This restaurant is an institution in Montana. Plus, this restaurant is a piece of old Montana that has stood the test of time. Esquire published a list of the Oldest Restaurant in Your Area That You Need to Visit ASAP, and for Montana, it's an iconic restaurant. This spot is not only famous in Montana but throughout the United States.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana Highway Patrol's Amanda Villa recently received Honorable Mention at "TOP COP" Ceremony in Washington D.C.

Helena— On May 12, 2022, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Amanda Villa, won an award in Washington D.C. She received an honorable mention and accepted the Medal of Valor for her bravery and heroism from the National Association of Police Organization, “TOP COPS” for saving four people from a helicopter crash, due to high winds during the Deep Creek Canyon wildfire, last June.
HELENA, MT
Alt 101.5

Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising

This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
MONTANA STATE
livelytimes.com

Montana Renaissance Festival moves to Red Lodge

Take in two days of medieval merriment and mayhem at the Home of Champions rodeo grounds when the annual Montana Renaissance Festival moves to Red Lodge June 4-5. Step back in time to 16th century England, visit with Queen Abbey and King Jayme, and see knights and warriors battling across the grounds.
mtpr.org

'The kids are not alright,' student organizer says after the latest school shooting

Freddy Monares Four years ago, before at least 19 children and two teachers were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas, students in Montana joined thousands of others across the nation to walk out of the classrooms and demand action over what was, at the time, the latest classroom killing. Today, we reconnect with one of the organizers of the Helena Youth Against Gun Violence. Clara McRae was a senior in high school when she and her classmates formed the group in 2018. She speaks again with MTPR's Corin Cates-Carney.
HELENA, MT
KTVB

Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West. Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
Belgrade News

Three Forks' Murphy leads Wolves at State B meet

Having won the Class B championship in the long jump a year ago, Three Forks’ Jasmyn Murphy had hoped to pull off a repeat to cap her senior season. But it was an agonizing finish for Murphy, who was forced to settle for second after being edged in the finals by Big Timber’s Emily Cooley at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.
THREE FORKS, MT
406mtsports.com

State AA track: Jaeden Wolff, Odessa Zentz highlight record-setting day as Helena High girls, Gallatin boys lead team races

BUTTE — The Class AA state track and field meet opened with a bang on Friday and didn't let up on what was a historic day. In the first running event of the day, the 400-meter relay, the Billings West girls set a new all-class state record as the team of Jaeden Wolff, Hailey Coey, Kaitlin Grossman and Taylee Chirrick won their second consecutive Class AA title with a time of 47.55.
HELENA, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches above 8000 feet, with higher amounts possible, greatest on north and east facing slopes. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by severe winter conditions. Wet snow may impact travel on Highway 14 through Burgess Junction.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
Belgrade News

Belgrade’s Thorn wraps up prep career at state tournament

MISSOULA — It took everything Coulter Thorn had Thursday morning to rally for a first round victory at the State AA tennis tournament. The senior played an exhausting three-hour match, and with little time to recover, lost in the quarterfinals. Thorn’s season came to an end later in the...
BELGRADE, MT

Comments / 0

