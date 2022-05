Tom Winter has at least one clear disadvantage and one clear advantage in his bid to land the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s new western district. On the down side, the former state lawmaker has raised the least amount of money among his competitors. As of May 18, Winter had […] The post Winter, ‘ready on day one,’ wants to bring ‘progressive populist’ view to Washington, D.C. appeared first on Daily Montanan.

2 DAYS AGO