ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Baseball Postseason Projections

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJ7cg_0fqMSHpB00

The Mountaineers could see familiar foes in the NCAA tournament

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team finished the regular season with a series sweep over the Kansas State Wildcats this past weekend and, in doing so, set a program record of 14 Big 12 Conference wins on the year. In years past, 14 wins might win a share of the Big 12 regular season title at worst fourth, but in a peculiar season, WVU placed sixth.

The Mountaineers have remained in the projected field of 64 throughout most of the season, steadily as a third seed. According to D1Baseball.com , West Virginia will be placed in the Blacksburg Regional with the host team Virginia Tech. WVU would square off against East Carolina in the opening round and would face the winner or loser of top-seeded Virginia Tech versus fourth seed Maine.

Baseball America envisions West Virginia in the College Park Regional with host team Maryland. In this scenario, the Mountaineers would meet North Carolina in game one and would face the winner or loser of Maryland vs. Army.

West Virginia catcher Dayne Leonard.

Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

West Virginia usually meets border rivals Maryland and Virginia Tech on a yearly basis but has not seen either program since 2019.

Maryland holds the all-time series record over West Virginia 28-39-1, and the Terps have protected homefield against the Mountaineers with a 33-14 record. WVU won the last meeting in College Park 8-1. The last time the two faced off in the postseason was in 2017 at the Wake Forest Regional where the Mountaineers won both meetings 9-1 and 8-5.

West Virginia is 36-52-1 all-time versus Virginia Tech, including 13-27-1 in Blacksburg. The Mountaineers won the last meeting in Blacksburg 7-2.

The Mountaineers came away with a 14-13 win over Army in the only neutral site meeting between the two programs on February 28, 1999, but the series is knotted 2-2 with all three losses suffered at West Point in 1918, 1920, and 1921.

West Virginia is 5-9 all-time against East Carolina with the last meeting coming in a 3-6 loss in 2010. WVU is 1-4 in neutral site games vs. ECU.

The Mountaineers are back in action Wednesday to take on the hot third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship with the first pitch set for approximately 8:30 pm EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
bluegoldnews.com

Opinion: Renewed Optimism For WVU 2022 Football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I’m going to ask you, for a moment, to move out of the here and now and drift back into your almost a half year ago or so, to the days when 2021 was thankfully morphing into 2022. You, as a West Virginia football fan, remember that time for the gloom that lay over our school, our area, our state.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Maryland State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
West Point, VA
Manhattan, KS
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#College Baseball#Wvu
extrainningsoftball.com

So, What Exactly IS a Hokie?

Virginia Tech is making their Super Regional-hosting debut on Friday. The 3rd-ranked VT squad is hosting Florida in a best-of-three series, the winner of which will head to the Women’s College World Series. In a postseason that has a pair of Wildcats and two separate kinds of Devils among...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wtae.com

Colossal carp: Pennsylvanian catches massive fish in West Virginia lake

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania angler caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick, of Mount Pleasant, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long, breaking the record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Army
WTAP

The David Couch golf tournament comes to a close after 21 years

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the end of the David Couch golf tournament at the Parkersburg Country Club. After 21 years of the tournament to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease also known as ALS, the tournament is coming to a close. Dave Couch’s son, Blair Couch says that now...
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers want to address jail overcrowding

According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
ANIMALS
Metro News

New railroad equipment streamlines remote trout stocking work

BOWDEN, W.Va. — While one hatchery worker stood in the raceway, another stood atop a two ton truck hoisting nets of trout with a winch to load into the onboard aerated tanks. Personnel made quick work of the job, which is a daily routine during the spring at the Bowden Fish Hatchery. However, these fish had a different destination than most. This trip was the second of what will be three rail stockings along Shavers Fork.
BOWDEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

An old road has a new name, honoring a fallen veteran

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Moundsville Extension is now the Corporal Leonard Joe Zelaski Jr. Memorial Road. In his hometown, they knew him as Joe. He was born in 1948 and died in 1968, at age 20. He had joined the Marines, not even having finished high school, and was killed in Vietnam. Friends and family […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lord’s Prayer said before West Virginia meeting despite judge’s rule not to

The Lord’s Prayer was said on Tuesday despite a federal judge’s ruling that a West Virginia city stop reciting at its council meetings.  A federal judge in Charleston ruled last week that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits […]
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
166
Followers
239
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy