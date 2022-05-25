Congratulations Shenandoah University Class of 2022!

David Cox assumes role while Chuck Kuhn remains CEO. Sterling-based moving and storage company JK Moving Services announced Friday it promoted David Cox to president. Cox will assume responsibility of day-to-day operations, and founder Chuck Kuhn will remain CEO of the company. “[Cox] is a natural leader, and his industry...
FAIRFAX, Va. (WJLA) — This Thursday, Fairfax County parents are planning to rally outside the Fairfax school board meeting to call on school board members to vote against a policy that would suspend students for “malicious misgendering.”. “This school board has got to go,” said Maria Sherwell. "This...
June 4-5 Occoquan RiverFest and Craft Show. Occoquan’s new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s 50-year craft show tradition Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. See occoquanva.gov for information. June 4.
Updated at 6:16 p.m. with information about the June 2 special council meeting to discuss the vacant seat. Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann, the lone independent on the council, announced Thursday that because of health concerns, he has resigned from city council effective immediately. By Thursday afternoon, the city council...
(The Center Square) – An Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit is calling for pay raises for teachers at Arlington County Public Schools even though that district's teachers had the fifth-highest average salary in the state in 2020-21. Arlington Parents for Education advocated for increasing teacher pay in the district in a...
The town of Stephens City is preparing for all the Newtown Heritage Festival activities. According to an announcement from the Stephens City Police Department they will be strictly enforcing the no parking policy along the parade route. The no parking signs may have already been posted and will be posted...
MARTISNBURG, W.Va. — A Berkeley County Schools counselor is offering advice on how to talk to your kids following a mass shooting. This comes in response to the latest massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18 year old gunman killed 19 children and two adults Tuesday.
At VRWA, we are excited for another great EXPO at Augusta Expoland. Information will be made available in July. Mark your calendars today. Visit our EXPO 2022 webpage to be directed to the registration information.
This Memorial Day will be the first one 9-year-old German shepherd Ramos isn’t working. Ramos, who lives with his handler and family in the Tysons Corner area of Virginia, retired last November after a little more than eight years with the Air Force of service as a military working dog.
“Arlington and Alexandria are taking a hard look at single-family zoning” as housing prices rise in Northern Virginia, according to an article by Luca Gattoni-Celli for Greater Greater Washington. In Arlington County, planners are building on the Missing Middle Housing Study (previous Planetizen coverage), “policy staff recently unveiled a...
A sinkhole caused a nearly 4 mile long back up in Shenandoah County yesterday for motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 81. The sinkhole appeared at mile marker 268 and shut down the left lane. VDOT applied a temporary patch so be on the lookout for further repairs in the future.
The City of Winchester has announced on their website the opening of the new section of Hope Drive. There will be a ribbon cutting that is open to the public at 11 a.m. on Wed. June 1 at the intersection of Hope Drive and Wilson Boulevard. Hope Drive will serve...
EXCLUSIVE - America First Legal yesterday sent a letter to the Fairfax County School Board warning of "significant constitutional concerns" and "deeply troubling questions" about proposed changes to a rule which allows students to be suspended for "malicious misgendering" their peers. The Fairfax County School Board was scheduled to vote...
From AlertDC: “The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the District of Columbia, which is in effect until 2PM this afternoon.”. “A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia until 2 PM EDT.”. Walking with...
Dominion Energy’s two existing nuclear plants “may become more important to the transmission system” as Virginia and the utility move to decarbonize the power grid by midcentury, a hearing examiner with the Virginia State Corporation Commission says. Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Dominion and Appalachian Power, the state’s two largest electric utilities, are […]
Sperryville used to be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it blip on Lee Highway, a turnoff rarely taken on the way to Shenandoah National Park or Luray Caverns. But over the past decade, it has become a destination, drawing gourmands looking to explore Rappahannock County’s vibrant food scene beyond the vaunted Inn at Little Washington.
The Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie is selling his estate in McLean. The forward and his wife bought the home in Langley Farms in 2017, and recently bought another home in the same community, according to the Washington Business Journal. Take a look at Realtor.com's photos inside the home he has for sale, listed at $7.5 million.
A city breakfast spot has a new face helming its waffle irons. 521 Biscuits & Waffles, the four-year old restaurant at 521 E. Main St., has been sold to new ownership. Fredericksburg native Damien Eure is the new proprietor after buying the business last month from married couple Aaron Bond and María José Mejía Ruiz for an undisclosed amount.
