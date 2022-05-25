ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Congratulations Shenandoah University Class of 2022!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShenandoah University celebrated its 2022 Commencement on Saturday, May 21, in the...

Virginia Business

JK Moving names president

David Cox assumes role while Chuck Kuhn remains CEO. Sterling-based moving and storage company JK Moving Services announced Friday it promoted David Cox to president. Cox will assume responsibility of day-to-day operations, and founder Chuck Kuhn will remain CEO of the company. “[Cox] is a natural leader, and his industry...
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Festivals, fairs and fireworks: Northern Virginia summer events guide

June 4-5 Occoquan RiverFest and Craft Show. Occoquan’s new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s 50-year craft show tradition Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. See occoquanva.gov for information. June 4.
VIRGINIA STATE
hburgcitizen.com

Hirschmann resigns from Harrisonburg City Council

Updated at 6:16 p.m. with information about the June 2 special council meeting to discuss the vacant seat. Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann, the lone independent on the council, announced Thursday that because of health concerns, he has resigned from city council effective immediately. By Thursday afternoon, the city council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Shenandoah, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Winchester, VA
Education
City
Winchester, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
theriver953.com

Stephens City prepares for the Newtown festival

The town of Stephens City is preparing for all the Newtown Heritage Festival activities. According to an announcement from the Stephens City Police Department they will be strictly enforcing the no parking policy along the parade route. The no parking signs may have already been posted and will be posted...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
#Shenandoah University#College
vrwa.org

EXPO 2022 (Fishersville)

At VRWA, we are excited for another great EXPO at Augusta Expoland. Information will be made available in July. Mark your calendars today. Visit our EXPO 2022 webpage to be directed to the registration information.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
PLANetizen

Zoning Reform Gains Momentum in Northern Virginia

“Arlington and Alexandria are taking a hard look at single-family zoning” as housing prices rise in Northern Virginia, according to an article by Luca Gattoni-Celli for Greater Greater Washington. In Arlington County, planners are building on the Missing Middle Housing Study (previous Planetizen coverage), “policy staff recently unveiled a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

Sinkhole in Shenandoah County

A sinkhole caused a nearly 4 mile long back up in Shenandoah County yesterday for motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 81. The sinkhole appeared at mile marker 268 and shut down the left lane. VDOT applied a temporary patch so be on the lookout for further repairs in the future.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Colleges
Colleges
Education
Education
theriver953.com

Hope Drive project opens in Winchester

The City of Winchester has announced on their website the opening of the new section of Hope Drive. There will be a ribbon cutting that is open to the public at 11 a.m. on Wed. June 1 at the intersection of Hope Drive and Wilson Boulevard. Hope Drive will serve...
WINCHESTER, VA
popville.com

Tornado Watch until 2pm!!

From AlertDC: “The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the District of Columbia, which is in effect until 2PM this afternoon.”. “A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia until 2 PM EDT.”. Walking with...
ENVIRONMENT
Virginia Mercury

Nuclear will be major for Virginia’s electric grid as utilities decarbonize, regulator says

Dominion Energy’s two existing nuclear plants “may become more important to the transmission system” as Virginia and the utility move to decarbonize the power grid by midcentury, a hearing examiner with the Virginia State Corporation Commission says. Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Dominion and Appalachian Power, the state’s two largest electric utilities, are […] The post Nuclear will be major for Virginia’s electric grid as utilities decarbonize, regulator says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

For Sale: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie selling McLean estate

The Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie is selling his estate in McLean. The forward and his wife bought the home in Langley Farms in 2017, and recently bought another home in the same community, according to the Washington Business Journal. Take a look at Realtor.com's photos inside the home he has for sale, listed at $7.5 million.
MCLEAN, VA
RichmondBizSense

Downtown breakfast restaurant sold

A city breakfast spot has a new face helming its waffle irons. 521 Biscuits & Waffles, the four-year old restaurant at 521 E. Main St., has been sold to new ownership. Fredericksburg native Damien Eure is the new proprietor after buying the business last month from married couple Aaron Bond and María José Mejía Ruiz for an undisclosed amount.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

