ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville: Two car wreck sends five to hospital

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIr4a_0fqMNw6t00

A crash on Greenville Boulevard Wednesday afternoon flipped one vehicle, crushed another and saw multiple people transported to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses and photos from the wreck, a silver GMC Sierra pickup truck that was traveling toward Allen Road was seen flipped in the area of Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive about 4 p.m. A white Ford sedan also was involved in the wreck. Both vehicles suffered severe damage.

Jeremy Anderson, battalion chief with Greenville Fire-Rescue, said at the scene that multiple passengers were in both vehicles. A Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department confirmed that five people were transported to ECU Health Medical Center via ambulance with unknown injuries. No deaths were reported on scene.

Anderson said that first responders will be reviewing camera footage as the investigation continues.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greenville Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search is on for the driver believed to be involved in a deadly collision that killed a pedestrian Friday night. The Greenville Police issued a media release about an incident that happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the North Memorial Drive and Airport Road in reference […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Driver dies after crashing into a tree along Durham Freeway

Durham, N.C. — A driver died after a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on North Carolina Highway 147 near Alexander Drive, according to the State Highway Patrol. The state believes the driver suffered from a medical emergency before running off the road and crashing into a tree. The driver died at the scene, according to the state.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Accidents
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Cars
City
Greenville, NC
cbs17

2nd arrest made in road rage shootout that injured dump truck driver in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Kinston PD arrest several people after altercation

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department responded to an altercation that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 4194 W. Vernon Ave. in reference to a large fight Thursday night. Police said that several firearms were drawn but no shots were fired. Officers arrested three suspects involved in the fight as well as a […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra#Greenville Fire Rescue#Ecu Health Medical Center
cbs17

Police warn of traffic problems during Fayetteville drug investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday that a drug investigation caused traffic problems in the city. Police and fire units could be seen along Hillsboro Street near Windsor Park Thursday afternoon. Police released little information about the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
neusenews.com

No shots fired at disturbance at McDonalds in Kinston

There was a disturbance at the McDonalds located at 4194 W Vernon Avenue in Kinston that brought out members of the Kinston Police Department as seen in the video below. Council member Chris Suggs posted the following on Facebook:. “There were NO SHOTS fired at the McDonalds on West Vernon....
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspicious death on Tuesday in Greenville has turned into a homicide with the victim’s husband charged with murder. Greenville police say Lawrence Guttierrez was arrested early this morning in Biloxi, Mississippi. Tuesday afternoon police said they were contacted by concerned coworkers of Tavara Guttierrez...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Pitt County man has been arrested and charged in the murder of another man that occurred Wednesday night. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Mozingo’s Corner Stop. Deputies arrived to find Jaquan Davis, 21, of Greenville lying in […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
208
Followers
490
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy